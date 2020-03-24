University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Made in Chelsea is back for its nineteenth series this year, returning to its usual Monday night primetime slot on March 23rd. But there are a few changes for the SW3 lot.

With many of the cast now grown up, the pettiness and drama has been (almost) placed to the side as the cast start to move in with their significant other, tie the knot, and even have kids!

The new season sees the return of two original cast members: Binky Felstead and Ollie Locke.

Binky now has both a baby and a new boyfriend in her life. Get to know more about Binky’s life in 2020 and her return to Made in Chelsea here.

Binky returns to Made in Chelsea

It was a scene none of us thought we’d ever see on our screens again: Binky, Ollie, Jamie Laing and Alex Mytton all hanging out together over dinner. It truly was like the good old days.

Binky returned in the first episode, her first major scene as a dinner at Buddha Bar in Knightsbridge.

The gang couldn’t help but reminisce over the past. Binky and Alex butted heads in jest over their failed relationship, and Binky and Jamie spilled the deets on their season 4 (2012) fling. But it was Binky’s baby and boyfriend news which really excited both viewers and her co-stars.

Who is Binky Felstead’s boyfriend?

Binky is currently in a relationship with Max Fredrik Darnton. The couple have been together since January 2019.

Max is a partner at Ropner Fredriks, a global recruitment specialist. Ropner Fredriks has its headquarters in Hong Kong, but offices in London, New York and Singapore. Max is based between the Hong Kong and London offices.

Binky explained to her co-stars how she and Max met in the first episode. Binky said:

He was at a friend’s 30th [birthday] and he came up to me at the bar and was like: ‘Hey, who are you? What do you do?’

And although Binky thought Max might be deterred at the fact she was a mother, he was still keen! The couple are now one year into the relationship and have moved in together. That is, when Max is in London!

Binky and baby India

As MIC will know, Binky had her baby with former co-star Josh “JP” Patterson.

In 2017, while on the show, JP and Binky found out they were expecting a child. Their daughter, India, was born in 2018, which was the same year JP and Binky called time on their relationship.

Binky has posted all about India on her Instagram, but we have yet to meet her on the show. It is unconfirmed that India will appear on Made in Chelsea 2020.

