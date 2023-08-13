Harvey Armstrong, Ruby Adler, Miles Nazaire, and the rest of the Made In Chelsea cast are joined by some new faces in 2023. The E4 show kicks off a brand new series on Sunday, August 13 and this time, the cast is sunning it up in Corsica. Let’s get to know Made In Chelsea newbie Geronimo Mörtl.

Made In Chelsea: Corsica is a five-episode series that airs between the show’s main series 25 and 26. The cast head off for a summer of fun and add some newcomers to the mix while they’re abroad. Miles is locking lips with a new blonde bombshell, while Geronimo is also introduced to the SW3 crew.

Geronimo Mörtl joins Made In Chelsea

Made In Chelsea: Corsica newbie Geronimo is a reality TV star and model.

Per the show’s trailer, Geronimo is introduced to the show as fellow newbie, Jane Aubrun Mautin’s friend.

Freddy Knatchbull and Miles are introduced to the Geronimo as the group holidays on the French island of Corsica.

Geronimo is a model

Geronimo is no stranger to being in front of the camera as he makes his living as a model.

He was also a contestant on French reality show La Villa 8 alongside fellow MIC newcomer Jane.

Grazia writes that the 22-year-old was born in Trinidad and Tobago but now lives in Paris.

Taking to Instagram in 2021, Geronimo explains that he spent part of his childhood living on the Caribbean island of Martinique.

Meet the Made In Chelsea star on Instagram

With followers, the MIC newbie can be found on Instagram at @geronimomrl

The model who is signed with multiple agencies, is also on TikTok @geronimo.mrl.

He has over 95k followers and 1.7 million likes on TikTok.

Geronimo and Jane are clearly good friends as the two appear on one another’s TikTok pages enjoying vacations together and creating content. The two are set to join the E4 show from Sunday, August 13 at 9 pm.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA: CORSICA AT 9 PM FROM SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 ON E4