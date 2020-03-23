University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Maeva D’Ascanio has undoubtedly been one of the most fiery additions to Made in Chelsea since she first appeared on the show back in season 17 (2019).

Originally joining to shake up SW3 for Miles Nazaire – her on/off boyfriend – Maeva quickly turned into one of Chelsea’s most talked about socialites. Maeva had drama with pretty much everyone she came into contact with!

But last season things quietened down for Maeva, as she found love with fellow co-star James Taylor. Despite Miles still getting in between the couple, they are as strong as ever, surprising many fans and MIC alum.

But as Made in Chelsea returns for season 19 on Monday, March 23rd, Maeva is noticeably absent from our screens. So, has Maeva left Made in Chelsea?

Maeva on Made in Chelsea season 18

Last season saw its ups and downs for Maeva, as despite falling in love with James, her ex Miles professed he still had feelings for the French reality star. Tears, tantrums and everything in between came as a result.

Verity Bowditch also entered the complicated situation, as her romantic history with James was brought to the forefront again.

The whole season felt like the drama was riding on the Maeva and James drama. Despite their ups and downs James and Maeva made it as a couple, and he even won the approval of Maeva’s dad who made an appearance in the series!

Has Maeva left Made in Chelsea?

Unconfirmed. There have been conflicting reports with some saying Maeva has left for good, others stating she will return for season 19 later down the line.

In the first episode (Monday, March 23rd), Harvey Armstrong reveals to Miles and Tristan Phipps that Maeva and James were off on a ski season in France.

Harvey said in episode 1:

I got a message from James: ‘Hey Harvey how are things? Things are great with me. Maeva and I have been away in France. We’re having such a good time together. I’m in love. So we’ve decided to stay out here for a few months.’

Radio Times reported that Maeva and James would return in the later episodes of season 19.

Maeva D’Ascanio on Made in Chelsea absence

Maeva took it into her own hands to clear up whether she and James would return to the E4 series.

One of her fans asked whether she and James would be returning for season 19; Maeva responded in the comments: “hello my dear! We are not xx”

So, we think that clears it up!

Hopefully James and Maeva will be back on our screens next season for more MIC drama.

