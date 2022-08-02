











Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson celebrates his 30th birthday today (August 2, 2022), and he’ll no doubt be celebrating with his girlfriend, Love Island’s Zara McDermott. Let’s take a look back at their rollercoaster love story.

If you’ve tuned into Sam’s Instagram every night for the past two months, you could guess how the reality star brought in his 30th birthday – watching the live Love Island 2022 final.

He’s currently on a Spanish getaway with Zara, but he jokingly moaned about the holiday’s “bad timing” as it coincided with the final episode.

Sam’s daily running commentary became even more entertaining after Zara’s ex, Adam Collard, joined as a bombshell, making him the first islander to return to the series. While Zara’s jaw dropped, the Made In Chelsea star was screaming with laughter. Watch the golden moment here.

Inside Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott’s love story

As two reality stars, they run in the same circles so it’s no surprise the couple found their way to each other, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

2019

Eight months after exiting the show, Zara confirmed she had split from Adam, labeling the relationship as “toxic” in a lengthy Instagram post.

“At the start of the year I finally walked away from a toxic relationship that was more damaging than I knew. It stripped me of all my confidence going through this in the public eye,” she wrote.

Hinting at her new romance with Sam, she said: “I unexpectedly ended up going on date with this guy called Sam. I had no idea barely who he even was, I’d actually never watched ANY of the shows he was in, the only things I’d heard were amazing things from mutual friends about how lovely he was, as a few people I knew had worked with him.

“Not knowing anything about each other was the best part. We were inseparable from the day we met. And I couldn’t ask for a more wonderful person!”

September 2020

The Sun revealed that the couple broke up after 16 months when the former Love Island star reportedly cheated with music boss Brahim Fouradi. Links with Brahim occurred during Zara’s appearance on X Factor Celebrity, where she teamed up with fellow islanders Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson in group No Love Lost.

Sam allegedly “suspected quite early on that something was going on between Zara and Brahim,” prompting a confrontation.

The model eventually shared a heartfelt apology, writing: “All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever.”

December 2020

Zara appeared on several episodes of Made In Chelsea, in which she attempted to woo him back. One included a “breakup letter” discussing her regret. Upon reading it, Sam felt he would be letting himself down if they reconciled.

By the beginning of December, the radio host confirmed their romance was back on because “I believe in forgiveness. I understand the context – and I think in any walk of life you can’t move forward unless you forgive.”

“Forgiveness allows you to heal. You can only heal when you forgive the other person and get over that,” he added.

December 2021

Ever since overcoming that bump in the road, Sam and Zara have been completely smitten, as evident by their social media. It’s going so well that he even hinted at “wedding bells on the horizon” in December.

“I think we’ll have children in the not too distant future. I’m about to become an uncle very soon. I’m looking forward to that and honing my skills as a budding parent with my nephew.”

