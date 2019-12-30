University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This year has been one of the most dramatic in Made in Chelsea history.

We saw everything from Jamie Laing and Sam Thompson’s epic fallout to love triangle after love triangle form. Even Love Island’s Zara McDermott appeared on the show, adding an extra surprise to the series!

Following an explosive three episodes in Buenos Aires, which saw friendships falter and new relationships form, it would seem the MIC gang aren’t quite done for 2019.

So, is Made in Chelsea on TV tonight?

Yes!

On Channel 4’s listings, they describe this episode as part of a ‘brand new series’. However, as it does not air the following two weeks, we assume this episode is just the final of the season.

So, in what is essentially the last episode of 2019, we head back to SW3 one final time to round off the Buenos Aires antics.

The episode will air in its usual 9 pm slot on E4 this Monday, December 30th.

Prepare to quiz!

Not only do we get one more episode of MIC as a post-Christmas treat, it is also a back-to-back episode as the Made in Chelsea: End of Yah Quiz will air the hour following.

From 10 pm, Matt Edmondson and Mollie King will be quizzing the MIC bunch on this series in the annual festive special.

Made in Chelsea 2020

A new series of Made in Chelsea should return in the New Year, however not for a few months.

The Channel 4 series has followed the same broadcast schedule for the past few years. Two (or sometimes more) series air per year, one in spring, the other in autumn.

We would expect series 19 of Made in Chelsea to hit our screens in March 2020.

