This year has been one of the most dramatic in Made in Chelsea history.

We saw everything from Jamie Laing and Sam Thompson’s epic fallout to love triangle after love triangle form. Even Love Island’s Zara McDermott appeared on the show, adding an extra surprise to the series!

Following an explosive three episodes in Buenos Aires, which saw friendships falter and new relationships form, it would seem the MIC gang aren’t quite done for 2019.

So, is Made in Chelsea on TV tonight?

No.

Although E4 aired what felt like the start of a ‘brand new series’ last Monday (December 30th), the episode was in fact a round-up finale of the 2019 series.

Made in Chelsea is not on the TV schedule until the new series 19 launches.

Made in Chelsea 2020 start date

A new series of Made in Chelsea should return in March/April.

The Channel 4 series has followed the same broadcast schedule for the past few years. Two (or sometimes more) series air per year, one in spring and the other in autumn.

We would expect series 19 of Made in Chelsea to hit our screens in March 2020.

Catch up with MIC quiz

Not only did we get one more episode of MIC as a post-Christmas treat on December 30th but there was also a Made in Chelsea: End of Yah Quiz.

Matt Edmondson and Mollie King quizzed the MIC bunch on the 2019 series during a 60-minute special. And if you missed the episode then it should be on ALL4 now.

