Liv Bentley and Harvey Armstrong on Made in Chelsea hinted at a past dating experience. When Imogen claimed Willow Day said Harvey is “vanilla” in bed, Olivia Bentley had his back. She said she can “vouch for Harvey” before adding he is quite the opposite during intimate moments…

During a wild feud during a Made in Chelsea: Corsica dinner party, all the secrets came out. Imogen, who has dated Harvey previously, claimed Willow had called him “vanilla.” However, Olivia Bentley came to his rescue by shutting down the idea and said Harvey, who dated Sophie Habboo, was “not vanilla.”

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Liv and Harvey on Made in Chelsea

Liv and Harvey on Made in Chelsea recalled the time they slept together years ago. She said she can “vouch for Harvey” before adding with a laugh, “It was not vanilla, don’t worry.”

They slept together before Harvey dated his ex, Emily Blackwell. When Harvey Armstrong joined Made in Chelsea in 2019, she was accused of flirting with the new guy.

When Harvey and Liv dated, Sophie Habboo said she “didn’t trust” Liv. Olivia said she “wouldn’t have done this if she knew it would hurt her” and told Harvey they didn’t have feelings for each other.

Olivia Bentley’s dating history

When Olivia and Harvey dated, he joked to her, “Let’s get married!” He also told her they “get along” and that they “bounce off each other,” but the two put Sophie’s friendship with Liv first.

Olivia’s most recent relationship was with Tristan Phipps, who she was on-off with. She has also kissed Sam Prince and been romantically linked to other co-stars, like Digby, Sam Thompson, and Alex Mytton.

Her most significant relationship was with Digby Edgley, who she dated from 2017 to 2018. Since her time on the E4 show, Liv has also hooked up with Fredrik Ferrier and Francis Boulle.

Inside Harvey’s relationship timeline

Harvey joined Made in Chelsea after his three-year relationship with Sophie Habboo. He then got into a long-term relationship with Emily, who he lived with before a cheating scandal played out on camera.

Emily was Sophie’s former best friend, who she lived with, and they got together in 2020. In Corsica, he has been getting to know Willow Day following a brief romance with newbie, Imogen.

