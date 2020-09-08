Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey rose to fame on the reality television show Made in Chelsea, and have been together for four and a half years.

The pair got engaged in 2018 and fans have been waiting for the day they tie the knot.

Recently, Louise has shared some cryptic tweets alluding to infidelity, however fans have speculated that they may not be about Ryan.

I'm proud of my heart. It's been played, stabbed, cheated, burned and broken…



somehow still works. — Louise Thompson (@LouiseAThompson) September 8, 2020

What did Louise Thompson tweet?

Louise didn’t give away any further clues about who the tweet was referring to, but several replies were wondering whether it could be about her fiance, Ryan. One fan said: “All of us want to know if Ryan’s done bad,” while another wrote: “Omg have you guys broken up…”

Another tweet from September 3rd gave off a similarly mysterious message, where she wrote: “Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they’re being unfaithful.”

Are Louise and Ryan still engaged?

Louise and Ryan announced their engagement in 2018, but are yet to tie the knot and have a wedding.

Some fans were speculating over whether the pair had called off the engagement after they cancelled their plans to marry at London’s Kew Gardens in December 2019.

However, Louise confirmed that they were still together but that “It’s just the bigger picture for myself and Ryan that we need to get to grips with first.”

According to the Daily Mail, Ryan revealed they had settled on Ibiza for their wedding location which would take place in Spring 2020, but Louise said that they’re still “figuring out what it is we want.” She said:

I am someone that really wants to have the best day ever and I want to be in the right space, I am just not sure exactly what I want yet.