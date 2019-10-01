University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Made in Chelsea is back for 2019 and there’s some new, and old, faces coming to Channel 4 this autumn.

Upon Sam Thompson’s return to series 18, he brought along a new friend called Reza Amiri-Garrousi.

Reza made his first appearance in MIC last episode (Monday, September 23rd) and many thought that would be the last we saw of him, but it seems not!

Reza also turned up with pal Sam in episode 5 (Monday, September 30th) suggesting he’s going to become more of a guest star than a random passerby.

So, who is Reza Amiri-Garrousi? Here’s the lowdown on Made in Chelsea’s latest star.

Who is Reza?

Reza Amiri-Garroussi is 33-year-old from London who currently works in tech.

He attended Epsom College like many of his fellow MIC cast members, which explains the link and how he’s ended up on the show.

After Epsom, Reza studied for a BA in Film and History of Art, then a Masters in Business and Finance. He obtained both degrees at the University of Kent.

This is Reza’s first MIC appearance, although there was another Reza – Reza Merchant – who once appeared on the show before him.

What does Reza do?

After graduating, Reza worked in PR from 2010 to 2014. But then he shifted into working in tech.

From August 2016 to now, Reza has been the VP of Business Development EMEA at Unruly.

Unruly was founded in 2006 and uses “emotional data to deliver brand-safe awesome advertising to 1.2bn people” according to their LinkedIn page.

Reza on Instagram

If you’re a fan of Reza’s on Made in Chelsea and want to know about Sam’s best pal, then follow him on Instagram!

He already has over 11.8k followers which is set to rise after his reality TV appearance.

Find him on Insta @rezamcfly.

His profile is filled with pics of him on luxurious holidays, hanging out with Sam and hitting up some of the most exclusive parties and restaurants… just like a Made in Chelsea star should!

