University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Made in Chelsea fans, hold your horses; we have big news.

After two years of absence, MIC originals Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead will be returning to join the cast!

Binky and Ollie rocketed to fame when the E4 series launched in 2011, but as the cast has continued to expand over the years, most of the OGs have left the show and turned to more grown up activities such as marriage, babies and so on. The days of swilling champers and yacht parties are of days gone by!

So, just what has Binky been up to since she was a permanent member of Made in Chelsea? We’ve done some digging to fill in the gaps since Binky was last on the show.

Binky’s heyday on Made in Chelsea

Alexandra “Binky” Felstead joined the cast as an original back in 2011 when she was just 21 years old. Binky was a central cast member from 2011 to 2017 with the Ibiza spin-off series. She popped up again in 2018 for series 16, however this was the last time we saw her – well, except for when Binky turned up at Louise’s engagement party!

While on the show, Binky found love with current cast member Alex Mytton, but things famously soured between the couple thanks to his repeated infidelity.

Then Binky settled with fellow cast member Josh “JP” Patterson in 2015. They were in a relationship on/off for two years. In 2017, JP and Binky found out they were expecting a child. Their daughter, India, was born in 2018.

JP and Binky split in September 2018.

Binky’s baby India

Over the past two years, Binky has focussed on her home life with India. She also founded The Mummy Tribe, which is an online publisher and event organiser helping mothers at any stage of their parenting journey.

It is likely that Binky’s appearance on Made in Chelsea will be very different now she is a parent. India might even feature in some of the episodes, as other babies have in the past such as Tabitha Willett’s baby with Fraser Carruthers.

Binky is now happily in a relationship with businessman Max Fredrik Darnton. The couple have been together since January 2019.

What has Binky said about Made in Chelsea 2020?

Binky has been enthusiastic about returning to the series in 2020.

She told Channel 4:

I’m so excited to be back with my Made in Chelsea family. It feels like I’ve come home! To be coming back with my best friend, Ollie and his fiancé Gareth as we navigate the next stage of our lives is so exciting and I can’t wait for everyone to watch what we get up to this year.

Made in Chelsea series 19 is set to kick off in March 2020.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SERIES 19 THIS MARCH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK