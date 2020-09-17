Made in Chelsea 2020 start date and cast confirmed - drama pending!

MIC fans, ready your engines as a brand new season is right around the corner.

When Made in Chelsea series 19 was cut short earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many fans were disappointed at the length of the series. There was plenty more drama to come and viewers were desperate to know what happened next for the cast – would Harvey and Emily work out? What would happen with Zara and Sam?

Well, now we can find out, as Channel 4 have confirmed the start date for the new season.

Find out when Made in Chelsea returns for 2020 here, plus more details on the cast and upcoming drama.

Made in Chelsea 2020: Start date

Monday, September 28th

The brand new series of Made in Chelsea is retuning to E4 on Monday, September 28th.

It will air at its usual Monday 9 pm slot.

Meet the Made in Chelsea 2020 cast

We have new faces and old joining the Made in Chelsea cast this year. MIC regulars Liv Bentley, Tiffany Watson, Harvey Armstrong, Tristan Phipps and Sam Thompson are all back on the show. Returning are also some of the more established cast members like Jamie Laing – will he ever leave the series? – Alex Mytton, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead.

But joining the cast are two new faces. Socialite Paris Smith and personal trainer Charlie Frederick are signed up to star in Made in Chelsea 2020. If Charlie Frederick sounds familiar, it’s because he’s best known as the star of Love Island back in 2018. Charlie, who is originally from Plymouth, coupled up with Hayley Hughes and then was dumped from the villa on day 13.

MIC: Upcoming drama

A lot has changed since we last saw the Made in Chelsea lot. First off, lockdown was in place from March until July. This means it’s likely MIC was filmed from July or August.

In this period of time, Binky has got engaged, Zara and Sam split after cheating allegations, and Tiffany’s big sister (and MIC icon) Lucy got engaged to her co-star James.

We can’t wait to see all of the characters back on screen to watch all this drama unfold!

