The residents of SW3 jet off to Corsica in 2023 and while the Made In Chelsea cast members enjoy a holiday, one thing that isn’t taking a moment’s rest is the drama. Many familiar faces return to the show’s spin-off series including Olivia Bentley and Miles Nazaire. However, the cast is also joined by some newbies. Let’s find out more about Made In Chelsea Corsica episode 3 including when it airs and the season’s schedule as a whole.

The MIC Corsica filming location may be picturesque in 2023. But, that doesn’t stop the love triangles, commitment issues, and questionable friendships playing out on screen during the season. Heartbreak, dating rumors, and “beautiful” newcomers are keeping the storylines coming on the E4 show.

Credit: Channel 4

When does Made In Chelsea Corsica episode 3 air?

Made In Chelsea Corsica episode 3 airs on Tuesday, August 15.

The reality series airs at 9 pm on E4 and the episode is one hour long.

Episode 3 sees Yas confronted by Liv over her relationship with Tristan.

Sam is newly single and playing with fire, but Inga is adamant her friendship with Yas won’t be ruined.

Harvey returns to the French island to news about Willow and Miles while Miles also sits down with Jane to talk about their relationship.

Made In Chelsea Corsica start date

Made In Chelsea series 25 wrapped up in June 2023.

Following the show’s usual series, mini-series MIC Corsica arrived on Sunday, August 13.

The regular MIC series are made up of 11 episodes, however, the mini-series, based on the island of Corsica, is made up of five episodes in total.

The new series welcomes newcomers Jane Aubrun Mautin and Geronimo Mörtl.

Made In Chelsea Corsica episode guide

MIC’s hot new mini-series isn’t airing weekly in 2023.

Episode 1 kicked off on Sunday, August 13 and the show airs nightly for five consecutive days.

Episode 2 airs Monday, August 14.

The show’s following three episodes, 3, 4, and 5 air on August 15, 16, and 17.

The cast’s final episode in Corsica rounds off on Thursday, August 17 at 9 pm.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA: CORSICA FROM SUNDAY AUGUST 13 AT 9PM ON E4