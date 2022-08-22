











Made in Chelsea: Mallorca is officially out, bringing the posh Londoners to a whole new country for drama, love triangles and… well, more drama. With four newbies joining them, there’s also been a switch-up to the schedule.

Warning: Serious spoilers incoming. Returning cast members like Miles Nazaire, Liv Bentley and Ollie and Gareth Locke are coming back for more, while Julius Cowdrey hooks up with new girl India.

Expecting the episodes to air every Monday like the usual E4 show? Well, the country is different, and so is the episode guide this season. Reality Titbit has the ultimate schedule to help you plan those cosy MIC-filled evenings.

Made in Chelsea Mallorca: Schedule

Made in Chelsea will air for five consecutive nights starting on Monday, August 22nd on E4 from 9 pm. This is rather than its usual schedule of an hour-long episode each Monday, and having to wait an entire week for the next.

Episodes will air at 9 pm each night on the following dates: Monday August 22, Tuesday August 23rd, Wednesday August 24th, Thursday August 25th and Friday August 26th. Add them to your diary!

Each episode is one hour long and is filled with drama, gossip and romance. This season, we see Miles and Emily get closer several months on since her break-up from Harvey, while Julius gets into a heated argument with Tristan.

Four newbies join the E4 cast

India Hovenden, Malek, Willow and Issy are joining the Made in Chelsea: Mallorca cast. Issy is a 25-year-old Londoner while Willow is a 20-year-old freelance fashion model who lives across London, Mallorca and Milan.

Remember when Julius was spotted in bed with a mystery woman? It was India, who is currently working as a PA to the Editor in Chief at Vogue, as well as recently being signed by London based modelling agency MOT models.

Issy Francis-Baum, 20, is a part-time student and model from London, who was signed at the end of 2019. Malek, a 31-year-old from Mallorca has spent the last two years partying in Mallorca and works for a wealth management firm.

Returning members are Liv Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince.

Where in Mallorca was it filmed?

The MIC crew have been staying in a luxury villa in Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain. One fan said they spotted Emily Blackwell and Ollie Locke at the island’s Gran Fornells area, where they were seen eating lunch together.

Miles tagged Mykonos Island in his Instagram photos after filming wrapped, but spent most of his time at Palma De Mallorca with the rest of the crew while cameras captured the drama-filled scenes.

The cast often went live on social media, and were seen partying for most of the summer. Not jealous at all…

