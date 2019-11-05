University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Tabitha Willett made quite the splash when she joined the Made in Chelsea cast back in 2018 when the gang hit Croatia on their summer holidays.

Best mates with Toff and the rest of the Chelsea group, Tabitha would have made the perfect permanent addition, but she quickly faded out from the main cast to focus on her love life and expanding family instead.

In episode 10 (Monday, November 4th) of the new season of MIC, Tabitha made her return… with her newborn in tow!

Here’s everything you need to know about Tabitha’s return to the Chelsea scene and about her new baby daughter with nightclub mogul Fraser Carruthers.

Tabitha’s MIC return

The last time we really saw 27-year-old Tabitha Willett was on Made in Chelsea: Croatia.

She was dealing with her recent split from on-off boyfriend Fraser Carruthers and decided to have a little fling with Miles Nazaire to help get over him.

In episode 10 of the new series, she returned to our screens to see Chelsea’s very own Olivia Bentley. And she brought her new baby daughter, Ottilie along with her!

Even Liv acknowledged that much has changed since Tabitha was last on MIC. She said in the episode: “Isn’t it so weird that this time last year, we were mincing around that villa in Croatia dancing to all sorts of songs, slightly hammered, and now you’re sitting here with a baby.”

Tabitha and Fraser: Relationship

Tabitha and Fraser first got together in 2016 when Tabitha started working as the marketing director for Fraser’s private members club, Albert’s.

In January 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter to be born in June. She was born on June 14th, 2019.

As Tabitha is also a blogger and influencer, she has shared her entire pregnancy journey with her fans. On August 5th, Tabitha shared her birth story. Here, she also cleared up what happened with the beginning of her pregnancy, getting back together with Fraser and her departure from MIC.

She wrote:

Fraser and I got back together after 6 months apart and never looked back! This obviously was not ideal for either my part or on Made in Chelsea’s side as nothing was ever aired about my relationship with Fraser and this probably looked very confusing.

Meet baby Ottilie!

Fraser and Tabitha are completely proud parents, which you can tell from taking a glance over their Instagram profiles.

They have shared the cutest snaps of their little bundle of joy, who is now just 4-months old.

Follow Tabitha on Instagram @tabitha.willett for all the latest of baby Ottilie. You can also follow Fraser @fraser_carruthers.

