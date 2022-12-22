Georgia May Salamat is a newcomer to Made in Chelsea in 2022. She joins Harvey Armstrong, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, and co on the hit E4 series.

Made in Chelsea returns to screens, bringing some winter sun to the UK, with Made in Chelsea: Bali from December 21. Leaving The Bluebird and King’s Road behind, the cast is now sipping cocktails poolside and enjoying smoothies in the sun.

So, let’s find out more about Georgia. She’s Julius Cowdrey’s girlfriend and fans may recognize her from previous TV appearances…

Georgia is a Made in Chelsea newbie

Twenty-seven-year-old Georgia May is a model who hails from London. She’s signed to modeling agencies in both the UK and LA.

Her talents don’t stop at modeling, though, as she’s also a business owner, a cook, and a UCL graduate.

Georgia has a degree in economics and she also received a Basic Cuisine Certificate from Le Cordon Bleu London in 2020.

She is Julius Cowdrey’s girlfriend

On September 20, MIC’s Julius went Instagram official with Georgia. He wrote in the photo’s caption: “This is what you call a hard launch.”

Julius and Georgia can be seen posing on holiday together in their snaps in 2022 but they haven’t posted to the ‘gram together very much since September.

Georgia May Salamat is no stranger to TV

Georgia has been modeling since the age of 15 per her website. She writes that she grew up with parents who loved to cook and believes that it is something that always brings people together.

Some MIC viewers may recognize Georgia from her appearance on Best Home Cook in 2020.

Her passion for cooking saw her make it to the finals of the show and now has a food company called The Acai Girls.

Taking to TikTok, where she has over 11k followers, Georgia shows off the brand that she has with her sister, Megan.

Georgia also takes to TikTok to share some of her favorite recipes including chocolate avocado mousse, spicy tomato pasta sauce and Nutella stuffed french toast.

Per Cordon Bleu, she also “played a consulting role on the creation of new Chelsea-based restaurant Poké The Bear” with Calum Best.

Find the MIC star on TikTok at @georgiamaysalamat and on Instagram under the same handle.

