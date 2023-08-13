Made In Chelsea is back in 2023 with a brand new spin-off series. The E4 reality show has taken its cast and viewers across the globe in previous spin-offs including Bali, Buenos Aires and Croatia. Now, the MIC crew has ditched London for Corsica and there’s a new cast member to get to know called Jane.

Jane Aubrun Mautin is a newcomer to the Corsica spin-off series alongside Geronimo Mörtl. In a snippet from the new show, Jane reveals that she remembers Miles Nazaire being a “good kisser” before the two lock lips another time. So, let’s find out more about the blonde bombshell hitting screens on August 13.

Jane joins Made In Chelsea

The Made In Chelsea gang is back in 2023 and they’re ready to have a summer of fun.

Miles, Olivia Bentley, Sam Prince, Tristan Phipps, and co are all jet-setting to the French island of Corsica.

It’s through Miles that Jane is introduced to the show. During a preview, he says that he “met a girl” and told her he was going to Corsica and she decided to tag along.

Jane, 20, is no stranger to reality TV as she was a contestant on French series La Villa series 8.

MIC newbie is a showjumper

Made In Chelsea fans meet Miles’ new love interest while she’s enjoying a holiday on the island of Corsica.

But, newbie to the group Jane hails from mainland France, specifically Paris.

She is a professional showjumper and also lists on her LinkedIn page that she went to a business school called Sup de Luxe.

Jane can be found on Instagram with 90k followers at @jane.mautin.

The star is also on TikTok @janemautin1 with 210 followers and over 5 million likes.

Jane and Miles have history

During MIC: Corsica, Jane and Miles clearly have chemistry.

After saying she thought Miles was a “really good kisser,” the two appear to be super keen on one another as they kiss. But, there’s turbulence on the cards for many other romances on the show in 2023.

Judging by her Instagram page, Jane’s living her best life and isn’t short of attention.

Often-bikini-clad Jane has many people taking to the comments section of her posts writing that she’s looking great as she’s set to appear on the E4 show.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA: CORSICA FROM SUNDAY AUGUST 13 AT 9PM ON E4