Made in Chelsea drew to its conclusion on Monday, November 11th after a drama-filled eighteenth season.

There was a lot left hanging in the balance by the end of this series. Will Digby and Liv stay together? Will Jamie and Sam remain friends? Will Tristan ever figure out who he really wants to date?

And so, understandably, MIC fans are desperate to know what happens next!

So, what – and when – can we expect from Made in Chelsea series 19?

Made in Chelsea: Season 19

There hasn’t been word yet on whether Made in Chelsea is returning for a nineteenth season but it’s very likely.

The Christmas special is airing as usual, as is the live show. Considering this, it would be unusual if Channel 4 pulled Made in Chelsea without word of warning.

As Made in Chelsea is one of Channel 4’s most popular reality shows ever, it would also need a rather spectacular final season to round off the past eight years of drama!

Who will be returning to the cast?

We can safely assume that all the current fan-favourites such as Jamie Laing, Sophie “Habbs” Habboo, Miles Nazaire and Olivia Bentley will be returning to the series 19 cast. We can also assume that the newbies from series 17 will be reprising their roles as permanent cast members.

The question of whether the likes of Digby and Sam Thompson will return is still up in the air.

Series 18 concluded as Digby and Liv’s relationship reached breaking point, as he planned to jet off to South Africa for three months on a modelling job. This means that over the next few months, Digby will be largely – if not completely – absent from filming in London.

Sam Thompson was set on leaving the show but made a triumphant return in series 18 to confront Jamie over his relationship with Habbs. As all that drama now seems to be swept under the rug, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sam finally left the show.

MIC series 19: Start date

Every year, two seasons of Made in Chelsea are broadcast on E4.

One always broadcasts in March, with the later series airing in October. We would assume this to remain the broadcast schedule for 2020.

Series 18 did start on September 2nd, 2019 so there is a chance that the new season will come earlier in 2020, airing in February. As always, we will keep this page updated with any new information about Made in Chelsea series 19 as it is released!

