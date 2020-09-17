When does Made in Chelsea series 20 start? Date for new season confirmed

Made in Chelsea returned for its nineteenth series in 2020, bringing back many familiar faces and a bunch of newcomers.

The E4 show follows the lives of Chelsea’s residents as they juggle between new relationships, dramatic fallouts and jealous exes. However, the previous series was cut short amid the coronavirus outbreak, leaving many fans hungry for more drama.

So when does Made in Chelsea series 20 start? The date has now been confirmed and it’s just around the corner!

Made in Chelsea series 19 cut short

Made in Chelsea previously confirmed that series 19 will be cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

The show has stopped filming and production for the foreseeable future which means that series 19 might get released in two parts.

Based on E4’s TV schedule, the last episode of the current series will be number 6 on Monday, April 27th, but there’s no confirmation on when the rest of the episodes will premiere.

Made in Chelsea series 20: Start date

Monday, September 28th

Returning for its usual Monday evening slot, Made in Chelsea will be back on September 28th for its 20th season.

There could be some major changes to the show coming up, as the team would have had to reframe filming following the end of lockdown. That means it’s unlikely the cast will be popping to clubs or going on major trips abroad.

There are some changes we do know about, however, as it has been confirmed that the cast is getting new additions. Love Island star Charlie Fredericks is joining the cast, as is newbie Paris Smith. We can’t wait to see how these two will get to know the rest of the SW4 bunch.

