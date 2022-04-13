











Tiffany Watson shared the devastating news about her miscarriage in the latest episode of Made In Chelsea (11 April 2022). The reality star sadly lost the baby she was carrying at the end of 2021.

Tiffany Watson candidly spoke to co-star Olivia Bentley about her miscarriage. It had occurred shortly after her engagement to fiancé Cameron McGeehan. The pair got engaged after over a year of dating.

Monday’s episode was the first time the heartbroken TV star opened up about the distressing experience. Previously, she had told only her family.

Made In Chelsea returns with season 23

Season 23 kicked off on 4 April with Habbs and Tiff divulging into details about their romantic proposals. The latter got engaged to Cameron McGeehan in October 2021 during a Paris getaway. The life-changing moment took place in the same room Carrie Bradshaw resided in Sex And The City.

Fast forward to episode 3, we see Habbs, Tiff and Olivia wedding dress shopping at Suzanne Neville. Habbs also explains how she and fiancé, Jaime Laing, chose their wedding scents.

Apparently, the pair will smell the same on the wedding day. They will have the scent bottled up and placed in diffusers around their home. The scents were for if they’re going through a rough patch, the smell will remind them of their love.

Tiffany Watson suffered a miscarriage at the end of 2021

Tiff revealed to Olivia that she had “a massive low at the end of last year” on Monday’s episode. Tiff was surprised to find out that she was pregnant shortly after her engagement.

The 28-year-old was excited at the prospect of becoming a mother and grew attached after carrying for a short period.

If you follow Tiff on social media, you’ll know that she never spoke about it at the time. She didn’t tell friends because she hates “people feeling sorry for me and I hate people making a fuss over me”.

Tiff said she is now ready to speak about it because “it’s such a massive thing.”

The E4 star suffered from awful morning sickness but knew something was wrong when she “started feeling really normal”. After she told them that she was meant to be eight weeks, the doctor broke the devastating news . However, the doctor sadly responded: “no, what’s showing in there is small, it hasn’t grown.”

Heartbreakingly, Tiff underwent a failed operation to remove the foetus. She was then given pills to induce a miscarriage.

“You’re mourning a loss of something, a loss of something you never really had,” she shared.

If you have been affected by this story you can get support from The Miscarriage Association. People can acll (01924 200 799) or visit miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The association supports women affected by miscarriage, ectopic and molar pregnancies.