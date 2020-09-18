Made in Chelsea 2020 trailer teases Zara, Sam and Tiff drama

Made in Chelsea is returning to E4 with a brand new series this September!

The trailer launched on Thursday, September 17th, previewing all the upcoming drama for this season and fans can’t get enough.

Find out about the trailer, the song in the advert, and the new series coming our way on Monday, September 28th.

Made in Chelsea 2020 trailer

The trailer for the upcoming series of Made in Chelsea suggests that tonnes of drama is coming our way from Monday, September 28th.

The trailer shows the MIC bunch headed to a holiday house in the countryside to welcome in the summer months. We have seen that Tiffany Watson, Liv Bentley, Tristan Phipps, Verity Bowditch, Emily Blackwell and Harvey Armstrong are at the countryside.

Verity broke up with Tristan just before lockdown started and so hanging out at the country house might bring some awkward moments.

We also see the continuation of the Zara, Sam and Tiff drama, as it looks like Tiff has been crossing some friendship boundaries with her ex.

What is the song in the Made in Chelsea advert?

The song in the new Made in Chelsea advert for the 2020 series is ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd.

This song was released earlier in the year but blew up thanks to TikTok. The song was used as part of a viral dance routine which went around the social media platform. It was known as the “Blinding Lights Challenge.”

The track won Best Video and Best R&B Song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

