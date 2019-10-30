Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Made in Chelsea series 16 introduced us to a host of new characters, including Tristan Phipps.

Trist was introduced into SW3 during episode 4 when things started to develop between Liv and her new flame, Harison, and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo and Tristan Phipps.

With Tristan now back on our screens for the 2019 season, we thought we should get to know the Made in Chelsea star better.

Here are five things you need to know about Tristan!

Tristan loves animals

From Tristan Phipps‘ Insta it looks as though this handsome newbie fancies himself as a bit of a conservationist.

Tristan describes himself in his bio as a “Quintessential traveller/ Nature Lover” and he’s worked as a Southern African Travel Specialist for the last six months.

Before that he worked for a year and a half as a Walking Safari Guide in the Kruger National Park.

He posts loads of travel pics to his Instagram to make you jealous with envy!

His ex-GF was also in MIC!

Tristan used to go out with Made in Chelsea’s Ella Wills.

The ‘brainy blonde’ was in MIC series 13.

She certainly looks like Miss Popular with 85.6k followers on Instagram!

Tristan is a boxer

Fitness and food are two other points in Tristan’s Instagram bio and it looks like he wasn’t lying.

Tristan’s currently training for a charity boxing fight.

The Lady Garden Rumble takes place on November 17th, 2019 at Battersea Park.

He’s also a keen cyclist and skier, as you’d expect from the Chelsea Boy!

He’s a thrill seeker

Tristan’s Instagram is filled with amazing travelling photos.

From driving across America to an African safari – Tristan’s doing it all. He’s even hiked 4000 metres to see a volcano erupt… that’s a whole other level.

He knows how to keep his 1,157 Instagram followers happy.

Tristan was dating another reality star

Tristan announced in mid-January 2019 that he was dating Love Island 2018 star Laura Crane. The couple had been together a few months before the announcement.

Laura was dating Jack Fowler from the ITV series although they split up a few weeks after leaving the villa.

However, things cooled between Tristan and Laura after nine months of dating. And now he is seen getting to know some of his Made in Chelsea co-stars better on the show. It looks like a love triangle might be on the horizon for Tristan, Verity Bowditch and Emily Blackwell!

