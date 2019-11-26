University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Made in Chelsea series 18 drew to a close on Monday, November 11th, many fans thought that would be it for the show until 2020. But how wrong they were!

Channel 4 are spoiling MIC fans this year, with multiple festive shows to round off the year.

Not only are the Chelsea gang headed to Argentina for a Christmas spin-off show, but there is the annual Christmas show and now the Christmas quiz has been confirmed too!

So, when is the Made in Chelsea’s Big Christmas Quiz 2019?

What is the MIC Christmas Quiz?

Last year saw the Chelsea lot take on some rather hilarious festive games and challenges for a Christmas special.

The special episode was hosted by Matt Edmondson and Mollie King and featured all the best cast members. From Sam and Louise Thompson and their respective partners (and exes) to Jamie Laing and Ollie Locke, all the cast came out with fighting spirit in teams going head-to-head.

It is unconfirmed who will turn up for the Big Christmas Quiz this year, but we know it’s going to be a good one considering the amount of drama that has gone down this past season!

When is the Big Christmas Quiz 2019?

Unconfirmed. As of yet, no official date has been released for the Made in Chelsea’s Big Christmas Quiz.

Last year, the episode aired on Monday, December 24th, 2018. This would lead us to assume that this year it will air on Monday, December 23rd.

However, it has been confirmed to air at some point after December 30th, meaning the episode won’t be broadcast until the new year.

The reason for this has not yet been revealed but there is a strong chance it is because they are showing Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires until January 2020.

