Made In Chelsea fans are eager to find out more about a newcomer to SW3, Temps.

Miles Nazaire introduced David Templer, AKA Temps, to Emily Blackwell during Made in Chelsea series 25 episode 1.

Emily said: “You’re like siamese twins, you two.”

Judging by Temps’ social media pages, Emily isn’t wrong. It appears that Temps and Miles are best buddies. So, let’s find out more about the Channel 4 show’s newbie.

Made in Chelsea is back for series 25

Clear the schedule on Monday nights for the foreseeable future because Made in Chelsea is back in 2023.

Series 25 kicked off on Monday, March 27 and many familiar faces are back on the Channel 4 show.

After welcoming baby Beau, Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor are living their best life as parents, Gareth and Ollie Locke-Locke are back and the rest of the gang is back from Bali. But, it looks like the drama has followed them back to London, as well as their enviable tans.

Who is Temps on Made in Chelsea?

MIC series 25 episode 1 welcomes Temps to the group.

He’s Miles’ best friend and is an avid gym-goer who enjoys sharing recipes with his social media followers.

Temps is 32 years old and when it comes to what he does for a living, he’s a business owner.

The Made in Chelsea newbie celebrates his birthday in July and was born in 1990. Temps is a Cancer on the zodiac.

Temps on Instagram

Although David ‘Temps’ Templer is a newcomer to the reality TV world, he’s no stranger to having a big fan base.

The MIC star can be found on Instagram with 42k followers at @temp_tation.

David’s IG bio is pretty packed out with all his ventures including Ghost lifestyle brand.

He’s also on TikTok with almost 600k followers and 15.7m likes.

Temps shares ‘shirtless chef’ content on TikTok as well as many of his gym workouts, get ready with me videos, recipes, and much more.