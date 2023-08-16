Liv Bentley and Charlie Radnedge on Made in Chelsea caused a scene after she sat on his lap for a photo. Yasmine Zweegers, who has been getting with Olivia Bentley’s ex, Tristan Thipps, reckons they did it out of “spite.” However, Ruby Adler had her friends‘ back and claims she and Charlie Radnedge posted the pic because they feel “hurt.”

A trip to Corsica by the Made in Chelsea cast is never easygoing. There’s a whole load of fresh drama going on, from Inga Valentiner and Sam Prince‘s break-up to Imogen and Temps’ explosive disagreements. The latest gossip among the E4 crowd is a certain picture of Liv and Charlie looking rather cozy…

Liv and Charlie on Made in Chelsea

Liv Bentley and Charlie Radnedge on Made in Chelsea took a snap of her sitting on his lap and shared it to Instagram while their co-stars were in Corsica. At the time, Liv had been celebrating Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s wedding.

She had found out from Ruby that her ex, Tristan, and Yasmine had been sleeping with each other. Ruby Adler claimed that Liv had asked her about it before confronting Yasmine about whether she was thinking about Liv’s feelings.

Just ten weeks ago, Liv did comment the fire emoji on Charlie’s pic, which he liked. Their picture together appears to have been removed from social media but she has been posing topless with Miles Nazaire!

Charlie Radnedge and Yasmine Zweegers

Made in Chelsea’s Charlie Radnedge and Yasmine began to date last season. During their romance, they argued with Miles. However, just before heading to Corsica, Yasmine ended things with Charlie – leaving her single!

Now, she has been busy having not one but two summer romances. She went on a fishing date with Tristan and shared several kisses with him before he had to return to the UK to work.

Then, she was caught out by the girls for kissing Sam, who Tristan had asked to look after Yasmine for him. Inga told Yasmine, “You can’t even look me in the eye,” before both Yas and Sam hesitated to admit they had kissed.

Drama erupts in MIC: Corsica over pic

Miles showed the picture of Liv and Charlie to Tristan, who said he “didn’t care at all” and described the picture as “cute.” However, E4 didn’t let cameras capture the so-called snapshot of Liv and Charlie on Made in Chelsea.

It’s possible that the picture was shared to their Close Friends story rather than the public, which is why fans cannot find the snap. As a result, it’s not just the photo that caused drama but the fact that Yas slept with Tristan.

When confronted after Liv’s arrival, Yas tells her, “We’re not friends, Liv,” but Liv says: “The human decency is to say, ‘I’m sorry that I’m f***ing your ex after three weeks.” Then, Yas replies: “Excuse me, you don’t have to use that language.”

