









Issy Francis-Baum first met Miles Nazaire in Mallorca, but their dating experience has now been brought back to London, where she invited her Made in Chelsea co-star into her home. They were greeted by her father Marc.

There’s one part of dating that hints at a potential serious relationship: meeting the parents. And as Issy and Miles get to know each other better – away from a holiday setting – he was suddenly approached by her dad.

Since her father Marc made his Made in Chelsea debut, many are asking more about who he is, with some even dubbing him as the “highlight” of the first series 24 episode. Let’s get to know Issy’s ‘rents, including her mum.

MADE IN CHELSEA: Issy still followed by Miles on Instagram after romance

Meet Issy Francis-Baum’s parents

Issy’s parents are Marc and Joanna Francis-Baum. As per Camden New Journal, Marc dropped out of a London comprehensive school with one GCSE in art, and admits he spent his formative years “messing about” working in bars.

Marc is the founder of Barworks Ltd, while Issy’s mum Joanna was also listed as a non-executive director of the company until August earlier this year, after joining the company as an employee in 2015.

Issy has already admitted to Miles on Made in Chelsea that he reminds her of her dad, and when Marc finally met his daughter’s new beau, he told him: “Well, good luck. You’re going to need it.”

Marc is a successful business owner

Marc is the co-owner of London businesses Barworks Ltd/Goodlife Group (The Diners), Camden Town Brewery and East London Liquor Co. The successful entrepreneur started his own companies in January 1994, as per his LinkedIn.

He was previously in a band, and now lives at East Villa, a seriously impressive Georgian home which dates back to the 1830’s and features a double frontage, large open plan areas and a spiral staircase.

Marc began collecting glasses before working behind the bar, when he was in a band and needed a job to earn money alongside rehearsals. After becoming a bar general manager, he asked his bosses to work with him (now his partners!).

Issy also has two siblings

Marc is also a father to children Freya and Jesse, who are in their teenage years. He is also a pet parent to Lulu, the Hungarian Vizsla and cats, Joshy and Casper. He lives with them in Victoria Park, east London.

Overall, MIC star Issy is part of a family-of-five, and has shared sneak peeks of their holidays on Instagram, such as the below picture on a boat with her sister Freya in Zante, Zakynthos, Greece.

View Instagram Post

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA ON E4 MONDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK