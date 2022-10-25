









Melissa made her official return to Made in Chelsea on series 24 episode 3. She announces she is single, but since filming wrapped for that ep, she has found love with a new boyfriend called Toby Watkins.

She was previously in a relationship with fellow star Harry Baron, who she was regularly seen hanging out with on the E4 reality series. However, the two called it quits and now, she is in an entirely fresh relationship.

In March, Melissa – who co-hosts We Drink Wine podcast with MIC star Sophie Habboo – went Instagram official with Toby. Let’s get to know more about the model and videographer.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for SHEIN

Who is Melissa on Made in Chelsea?

Melissa, 25, joined the cast of Made In Chelsea back in 2018, when she was introduced as Harry Baron’s girlfriend. She has since grown close to co-stars Ruby Adler and Sophie, but was nowhere to be seen after her split from Harry.

Now she has returned without him, having called it quits after the pair met online in 2018, many fans are wondering who the podcaster and YouTuber is. She is also a business owner who launched her own swimwear brand in 2016.

The founder of MELISSAJAY Swimwear, Melissa launched the brand while she was living in Mallorca and France, after being frustrated about not being able to find a flattering bikini for her body.

Meet her new boyfriend Toby

Melissa’s boyfriend Toby Watkins is a worldwide model for IMG Models, as well as a videographer. Followed on Instagram by the likes of MIC alumni like Jamie Laing, he runs his own video-creating business Films by Toby.

An avid traveller, he visited Australia, New Zealand and Fiji in 2017 alone and has since travelled across the globe to countries like Barbados in 2021 and more recently, a romantic trip to Spain with Melissa.

He also went to Canggu, Indonesia, in the last few days before Melissa’s return to MIC! Originally from Newbury in Berkshire but now based in West London, Toby began modelling at the young age of 16.

View Instagram Post

Melissa and Harry’s split

In September 2021, it was confirmed that Melissa and Harry had broken up. She revealed the news on her Instagram story after three years together, after a fan asked if she was still with Harry, to which she responded: “No – she’s single.”

The two were considering getting engaged in 2020 and were regularly seen all coupled up on MIC. During an interview with OK!, they had talked about having children together, with baby names picked out.

“For a boy, I’d want to call him Leo,” said Harry. They had shared a flat together in the opulent area of Battersea, South London, but Melissa continued to live there after the break-up as it is technically owned by her.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Aspinal of London

