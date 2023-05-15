The Big Celebrity Detox 2023 cast has taken the health and wellness trend to another level. The line-up involves the likes of Kerry Katona and Megan Barton-Hanson and is hosted by spiritual guide Sah D’Simone.

A new E4 series sees eight celebrities go through the first eight stages of enlightenment, surrounded by the tranquility of rural Yorkshire. So if you need something to fill the I’m A Celebrity All-Stars: South Africa gap, it’s this show.

We meet The Big Celebrity Detox cast below, revealing each of their net worth, partner, and even some fun facts about them. There’s even a real-life princess taking part in the reality show… Who’s on the lineup?

Credit: Picture Publicist: Carl Palmer / Photographer: TOM DYMOND

The Big Celebrity Detox 2023 cast

Sah D’Simone hosts the E4 show

Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions

Age: 35

Job: Spiritual teacher

Partner: Ben Decker

Children: None

Net worth: $2 million

Brazilian teacher Sah D’Simone, who lives in New York, was addicted to drugs and alcohol before having a spiritual experience in India. In his early 20s, he was the co-founder and creative director of an international fashion magazine.

He left his position at the magazine and walked away from the fashion world in 2012, before going on a self-discovery journey. Sah now often uses dance as a spiritual method – Kanye West and Cardi B are fans!

Kerry Katona

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Age: 42

Job: Television personality and former singer

Partner: Ryan Mahoney

Children: Lilly-Sue McFadden (20), Molly Marie McFadden (21), Heidi Elizabeth Croft (16), Dylan-Jorge Rose Kay (9), Maxwell Mark Croft (14)

Net worth: $2 million

Kerry is an original member of Atomic Kitten, who has since starred in Celebrity SAS, Celebs Go Dating (where she chose to stay single), I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, and Celebs On The Farm.

The Big Celebrity Detox cast member recently shed half a stone in a week amid health issues. In other news, Kerry became co-host of the Wheel of Misfortune podcast alongside comedian Alison Spittle in 2022.

Megan Barton-Hansen

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Age: 29

Job: Model, dancer, writer, and TV personality

Partner: Demi Sims

Children: None

Net worth: £2 million

Megan came to fame on Love Island, where she met her now-ex, Wes Nelson. She is now a columnist for Vice alongside running her own podcast, You Come First. Megan also dated TOWIE’s James Lock for a while.

The exotic dancer now writes everything from How to Be an Ally to S*x Workers to a guide on How to Master The One-Night Stand for VICE. She is also an influencer who does several collaborations on Instagram.

David Potts

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Age: 30

Job: Head rep on Ibiza Weekender

Partner: None

Children: None

Net worth: $1 million

Known for his leadership on Ibiza Weekender, he’s strict when he needs to be but a total partier at night! He has starred on Celebs Go Dating, where he shared his passion for northern dish chips, cheese, and gravy.

He only dated Luke for a week after his E4 dating stint but has remained good friends with him. A reality show king, David finished as runner-up on Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club, and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

Toby Aromolaran

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Volvic Touch of Fruit

Age: 24

Job: Football player

Partner: None

Children: None

Net worth: £150,000

Toby came to fame when he starred on Love Island, leaving as a runner-up in a couple with Chloe Brockett, who he has since split from. He’s gone on to become an ambassador for BoohooMAN, but his main focus is football.

Even after leaving the villa, Toby continued to play as a semi-professional for Hashtag United. He rejoined the team in the early 21-22 season, having played the sport since he was just six years old.

Princess Olga Romanoff

Credit: Picture Publicist: Carl Palmer Photographer: TOM DYMOND

Age: 73

Job: Princess

Partner: None

Children: Francis-Alexander Mathew (43), Alexandra Mathew (42), Nicholas Mathew (46), and Thomas Mathew (died aged 2)

Net worth: $5 million

Princess Olga is the late Queen’s cousin! She is a descendant of the House of Romanov and the president of the Romanov Family Association. She was once considered a possible bride for her third cousin King Charles III.

She was formerly married to the father of her children Thomas Mathew until 1989. And being in The Big Celebrity Detox cast is not a reality show first for the princess. In 2005, she was on Australian Princess!

Martin Roberts

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 59

Job: Presenter and property expert

Partner: Kirsty Roberts

Children: Megan Roberts, Scott Roberts

Net worth: £1.2 million

Martin is best known for starring in Homes Under The Hammer since 2003. He reveals on The Big Celebrity Detox 2023 that he had a near-death experience with just hours to live after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

He also hosts the Talkradio show Home Rule with Martin Roberts, where he chats about property. In November 2016, Roberts was a contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! but was sent home after 15 days.

Chloe Veitch

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Netflix

Age: 24

Job: Model

Partner: Ivan Lodnia

Children: None

Net worth: $1.5 million

Chloe is known for starring in the first-ever season of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. The beauty queen of Miss Supertalent 2018, she has gone on to star in reality shows The Circle and Perfect Match.

She was also voted as the runner-up and won the Fan Favorite award for the second season of The Circle. Before she became famous, Chloe was a real estate agent and model. She has since broken her finger on Celebrity Hunted!

Michael Venom Page

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Age: 36

Job: Kickboxer

Partner: Saba Kia

Children: None

Net worth: $5 million

Known in the boxing industry as Venom, Michael is known for his unorthodox fighting style, which originated from freestyle kickboxing and sport karate. As of May 2022, he was #2 in the Bellator Welterweight Rankings.

He received the moniker Venom from fellow kickboxer Marvin Francis in homage of the film Five Deadly Venoms. The 6ft 4in star began training in Lau Gar at the age of three and competed at his first kickboxing tournament aged five!

Big Celebrity Detox: Plot and how to watch

The Big Celebrity Detox will see a new reality show focusing on health and wellness, led by Sah. The celebrities will take part in spiritual challenges such as digesting seeds and drinking their own urine.

Episodes will air on E4 for four nights a week at 9pm, from Monday to Thursday. If you miss an episode, you can catch up for free on the Channel 4 app, which will be uploaded an hour after it begins airing live.

WATCH THE BIG CELEBRITY DETOX ON E4 FROM MONDAY MAY 15 AT 9 PM