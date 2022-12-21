The Made in Chelsea: Bali cast are officially on our E4 screens, bringing OG stars like Sam Prince all the way from London to the tropical island, as well as new stars Lily Gray and Ruby’s love interest, Rene.

Episode 1 was an explosion of drama, from Yasmine and Issy’s heated argument at the dinner table over Miles Nazaire and Harvey, to Ruby and Melissa’s confrontation with Sam Prince and his girlfriend Inga.

Made in Chelsea: Bali runs for four days straight from Tuesday December 20 to Friday 23, bringing all the latest gossip from the posh London crew abroad. Let’s meet the cast on the E4 spin-off, including Lily and Rene.

Made in Chelsea: Bali cast

The Made in Chelsea: Bali cast sees the return of several OG stars, including married couple Ollie and Gareth Locke. Sam Prince and Inga will also be joining as well as Ruby Adler, Emily Blackwell, Melissa Tattam and others.

Here’s the list of cast members on the E4 spin-off:

Ollie Locke

Gareth Locke

Emily Blackwell

Melissa Tattam

Sam Prince

Inga Valentiner

Issy Francis-Baum

Yasmine Zweegers

Miles Nazaire

Julius Cowdrey

Lily Gray

Harvey Armstrong

There are also some unfamiliar faces joining the cast this series, from a girl who claimed Sam had liked some of her pictures on Instagram, to a man called Rene – a Miles lookalike, Ollie says – who goes on a date with Ruby.

Meet Lily Gray AKA Tiffany’s bridesmaid

Lily Ludovici Gray is a newbie on Made in Chelsea who joined for series 24, before the Bali spin-off aired. She was Tiffany Watson’s bridesmaid and is based across both London and Bali – where she met Inga.

The 29-year-old photographer does social media content for Hailey Bieber’s brand Rhodes Skincare. Originally from London, she’s also a social media influencer boasting over 43,000 followers on Instagram.

She has very briefly appeared on MIC in the past with the Watson sisters, and is even besties with Love Island winner Ekin-Su. Lily featured in series 10, in scenes with Tiffany’s sister, Lucy Watson, and her now-husband, James Dunmore.

Ruby’s love interest Rene

A man called Rene swiftly walked over to Ruby, Lily and Ollie on the beach, before smoothly asking Ruby for her number. They exchanged brief texts before she invited him to a Made in Chelsea party.

When he turned up, Rene admitted he’s “shy” but Ruby told him he’s “too good-looking to be shy.” They then go on a date during episode 2, but it doesn’t look like anything further happened, as she’s not following him on Instagram.

Rene admits that he’s been in a Bollywood movie during his MIC stint, and became the first to ask for Ruby’s number following her split from Reza, who she was in a relationship with for over ten years.

