Yasmine Zweegers’ parents are just as successful as her Made in Chelsea co-stars’ families. We looked at Yasmine’s ethnicity as well as her mom’s clothing business. She calls her mother her “life guru” and “bestest friend.”

As Made in Chelsea: Corsica gets well underway, Yasmine is getting to know Tristan Phipps. They go fishing together and even share a few kisses along the way. Meanwhile, fans are wondering who Yasmine Zweegers’ parents are…

Yasmine Zweegers’ parents

Yasmine Zweeger’s parents are mom, Marianne, and father, Farouk Hubbi. Yas from Made in Chelsea is currently 23 years old and was born on May 1, 1999, to her two parents who live in London.

Her mom owns the homeware brand Myz London. Marianne Z graduated in interior design and art of history at the famous Inchbald School of Design in London, before launching her brand selling candles, cushions, and bags.

Yas from Made in Chelsea is super close to both of her parents. Farouk is an exporter and importer in the trading industry while Marianne’s passion is designing and sourcing luxury lifestyle products from all over the world.

Made in Chelsea star’s ethnicity

Yasmine from Made in Chelsea is of Dutch-Syrian ethnicity. Her mother is Dutch and has lived in London for 20 years, while her father comes from a Syrian ethnicity. Yas even speaks to her dogs in Dutch!

She proudly states her ethnicity on her Instagram bio. Yasmine lives in a grand apartment in London, a project that they have been working on, as per the Myz London apartment page.

In the last year, Yasmine’s “oma” (grandmother) sadly passed away. She wrote to her mom, “It’s been a hard year but we will always stick together no matter what. Oma will be so proud of you and she’s still here with you.”

She is driven just like her parents

Yasmine is following in her parents’ successful footsteps. She is a Drama and Theatre Arts Graduate with an Upper 2:1 Honours degree from Goldsmiths, University of London, and has a masters in acting with Rose Bruford College.

She lives in London and works as an actor, model, entrepreneur and influencer. Yasmine often tags her mom’s business Instagram page to help spread the word about the homeware brand.

