Villa a Mandria Corsica and Villa Tozza Corsica are where Made in Chelsea: Corsica was filmed. Filled with glamorous parties, drama, and even an interruption from Geronimo during Imogen and Temps’ date, you’ll be happy to know that you could stay at the same villas. However, they come at a hefty price.

For five nights, Made in Chelsea has brought us the French holiday we didn’t know we needed. The cast traveled from SW4 to relax (or so they thought!) in a beautiful location called Corsica. So, where did they stay?!

Stay at Villa a Mandria Corsica

Villa a Mandria Corsica sleeps eight people, takes an hour to travel to from the airport, and features a large swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers. One half of the MIC group stayed here while the rest stayed at Villa Tozza Corsica.

All bedrooms have an en-suite, with views of the Corsican mountains. You can view the stunning scenery from the village home in the Balagne region, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, costing up to £3,456 a week.

The villa even offers a gourmet chef service, hence the fancy dinner party seen on Made in Chelsea: Corsica episode 1! It has received five-star reviews, is just a short walk from the nearby village, and the beach is just 20 minutes away.

Villa Tozza Corsica on MIC

Villa Tozza Corsica is in the Porto-Vecchio area of Corsica where all of the big yachts pull into the island. It’s the more vibey villa surrounded by luxury yachts, expensive bars, restaurants, and beach clubs.

It costs £19K a week to stay at the villa with six bedrooms equalling space for 12 guests. With an overflowing swimming pool, Villa Tozza has incredible mountainous views and a huge glass balcony overlooking the scenery.

This is where Olivia Bentley stayed when she turned up to filming after attending Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s wedding in Spain. She even sunbathed topless with Miles Nazaire!

Made in Chelsea Corsica cast lived it up

The Made in Chelsea cast totally lived it up in Corsica. They didn’t just capture all the gossip on E4 but also on social media, such as when Tristan Thompson and Yazmine Sweegers shared several Instagram Stories together.

Inga Valentiner, Liv, and Joel Mignott all went skinny dipping, while Temps and Freddy pushed Miles backward into the pool on a chair! Imogen and Yazmine even had a wholesome day riding horses together.

Freddy and Temps continued to pull pranks on Miles, such as when they hid his sunglasses in the sea. Ruby, Liv, and the boys all went out on a boat trip while the other boys’ group, Rez, Tristan, and Harvey, went for beers on the beach.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA ON E4 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM