Made In Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke and Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor were just some of the reality TV stars on the red carpet at the 2023 National Television Awards on September 5. The MIC cast members are all parents with Ollie and Gareth welcoming two babies in August.

More Made In Chelsea stars including Ruby Adler and Emily Blackwell looked super glam as they walked the red carpet. Former MIC cast members such as Jamie Laing and Sam Thompson also attended the annual event. However, for Ollie and Gareth, the night was extra special for one reason in particular. The two took a moment to dish some gossip on their new lives as parents.

Credit: Reality Titbit

Made In Chelsea: Ollie and Gareth welcome babies

After a three-year IVF journey, Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke welcomed twins in August 2023.

The couple became parents to a baby boy and girl via surrogate this year.

On August 21, Ollie wrote in an Instagram post that the couple’s babies were born on July 8.

Ollie and Gareth’s son is named Apollo Magnus Obi and their daughter is Cosima Emily Bex.

Ollie and Gareth have a child-free evening

Made In Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth explained on the NTAs 2023 red carpet that they were feeling “very excited and very happy,” however, the new parents added that they were “a bit tired.”

The two talked about parenthood with Gareth explaining that he’s always watching the “nanny cam” to keep an eye on his newborn babies.

Gareth and Ollie enjoyed a baby-free evening at the National Television Awards after they became a family of four in July.

Maeva and James have a night off

Ollie and Gareth weren’t the only Made In Chelsea stars taking a night off from being parents at the 2023 NTAs.

Maeva and James appeared to be in good spirits as the loved-up couple posed for the camera at London’s O2 Arena.

The E4 stars welcomed their first child, a son named Beau, in November 2022.

Credit: Reality Titbit