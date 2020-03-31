University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Made in Chelsea is back for its nineteenth series (would you believe) this March 2020, providing such much needed escapism from the everyday routine of lockdown life.

The whole SW3 gang is back as per, from Habbs and Jamie to Harry and Melissa, with faces who popped up in Buenos Aires like Harvey remaining in the cast for good.

But episode 2 (Monday, March 30th) introduced more new faces to the scene, as Miles Nazaire’s dad popped up in the Made in Chelsea episode!

So, we thought it best to find out more about Miles’s parents, Jacques and Victoria.

Who are Miles’s parents?

Miles Nazaire’s mother, Victoria, is a sculptor who lives in Les Issambres in France.

His dad, Jacques, is a musician and painter. Jacques was responsible for founding the Artpeggios Music and Art School.

Miles has a sister called Jessica, yet not much is known about her. They grew up living between Notting Hill and France.

OMG: Coronavirus threatens to cut Made in Chelsea series 19 short

Get to know Jacques Nazaire

Jacques was born in Pnom-Penh, the capital of Cambodia. His mother was of Indian descent (Pondicherry) and his father from Guadeloupe.

Jacques was travelling all around the world as a child, it is unconfirmed what his parents did. Throughout his childhood and teenage years, Jacques went to a boarding school near Paris, but his later years as a teen were spent at school in Bangkok, Thailand.

For a couple of years, while Jacques was kicking off his music career, he travelled around the world. In the 1990s, Jacques settled in London to study art. First, Jacques did a foundation course at Kensington and Chelsea College and a performing course at CityLit. Then, he did a Music Degree in Goldsmith College (graduating in 2001), followed by a Masters in Composition Studio Path (2002).

SEE ALSO: Miles shows off new teeth in Made in Chelsea 2020

Jacques Nazaire on Made in Chelsea

In the second episode of the 2020 season, Miles and Jacques performed a little guitar jam session at Nolita Social in Knightsbridge. Afterwards, Jacques got to know some of Miles’s pals from MIC.

Fans were pretty impressed with Jacques’s appearance on the E4 reality series. One viewer tweeted: “Miles’ dad is possibly the most suave person I’ve ever laid eyes on.”

Another added that they were “Obsessed with Miles’ Dad!”

Miles’ dad is possibly the most suave person I’ve ever laid eyes on. #MadeInChelsea — ….. (@NihilisticDwarf) March 31, 2020

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA 2020 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK