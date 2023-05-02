Miles Nazaire’s love for his mystery Canadian girlfriend is a “lot deeper” than anyone else before, his friends revealed in the latest episode of Made in Chelsea.

The Made in Chelsea heartthrob has been a staple name on the popular reality show since joining the MIC cast back in series 15.

Unsurprisingly, viewers at home have developed a huge interest in his personal life. After the newest episode of the Channel 4 series, we’ve got all the details you need on the latest in his dating life after teasing that he has a girlfriend from Canada.

MIC spills the beans on Miles Nazaire’s Canadian girlfriend

Miles surprised his friends with the revelation that he would be off to Canada to meet a girl he recently met online.

“I’ve just got like a little work thing to do,” he teased his friends in the episode. Miles said he would be in the country for a week but didn’t reveal the type of work he was busy with across the pond.

Later on, Emily Blackwell and Yasmine Zweegers were curious to find out the type of business Miles had to travel all the way to Canada. Yasmine was on the right path and guessed that the word “business” was a code name for new love.

“There’s a girl he’s been speaking to for a few months,” David ‘Temps’ Templer revealed to the gang. “I’ve never seen him like this. He’s just so excited but didn’t want the pressure on it. He didn’t want everybody to know what was going on.”

“I feel it’s a lot deeper than that,” Temps added, while Emily chimed in that Miles is a “hopeless romantic”.

What else to know about Miles’ Canadian girlfriend

While details about his unknown girlfriend are scarce at the minute, Miles recently shared an insight into their relationship and why he has decided to keep the romance out of the spotlight.

Speaking on the Secure The Insecure podcast, the 27-year-old reality star said: “This girl from Canada is so far from it, which is so relaxing and so lovely for once because I’m no longer putting the pressure on.”

“We have to do things on camera, we have to be on Chelsea,” Miles went on to explain. “I’ve said to her, ‘I don’t want you on. I don’t want you on Chelsea. I don’t want you on for now’.

“It’s so different. Like I don’t want to talk too much about it. Because also I’ve said to her respectfully that I don’t want to. I don’t want the whole world to know what’s going on in my private life at the moment.”

A brief look at Miles’ older flames

Recently, Miles dated Married At First Sight Australia star Ella May Ding and had a brief fling with MIC cast member Issy Francis-Baum in Mallorca.

Miles was in a long-term relationship with Maeva D’Ascanio and he also dated Tristan Phipps’ ex-girlfriend, Verity Bowditch.

