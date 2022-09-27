









Chloe Green is the child of former fashion brand owner Sir Philip, the main man who starred on BBC documentary Trouble in Topshop released on September 26th 2022. Little do some know, his daughter was on Made in Chelsea.

Philip owned high street clothing retailers Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge from 2002 to 2020. One of his children, Chloe, has followed in his footsteps to fame but rather than taking the fashion route, went on a reality TV show.

So, what aspects of her life did we see on MIC? Was she dating anyone on-screen and where is she today? Let’s find out all the fresh gossip on Chloe today, several years after her brief reality TV stint in 2011.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Topshop

Meet Philip Green’s daughter

Chloe is Philip’s only daughter, one of two children he has with Tina Green alongside son Brandon. She is 31 years old and previously appeared on E4’s Made in Chelsea. Since her TV stint aged 20, she has tried to stay out of the limelight.

She is believed to have been living on her retail boss dad’s £100million superyacht in Monte Carlo, where she had an education growing up. Chloe is a mum-of-two, who gave birth to her first child Jayden in May 2018.

The star previously dated musician Matt Goss from 1980s pop group Bros, as well as Marc Anthony just after his split from J-Lo. They dated for around a year when they split in 2014.

Chloe was in a relationship with Ollie, who is now married to Gareth Locke, during her time on Made in Chelsea. Their brief romance was aired on-screen in August 2011, until the former pair decided to split in September that year.

As per Glamour, Chloe revealed they had broken up and said:

We have split. It was nothing to do with Ollie being bisexual; I was fine with it and so was Dad. He met Ollie and thought he was a really nice guy.

She appeared on the show for season 2, with her dad’s support. As reported by The Independent, Chloe said:

I wanted to do something that I initiated myself, and as I am already friendly with lots of the cast from series one, it seemed like a good idea for me to be part of the second series of ‘Made in Chelsea’.

She is now married to new man

Chloe tied the knot with CEO of Royal Yacht Brokers, Manuele Thiella, in a low-key Monte Carlo wedding of 15 guests on September 5th. It comes after she gave birth to their first child, a girl, last week after revealing a bump in June.

The heiress, 31, shares her son Jayden with model Jeremy Meeks, who she was previously dating. She then moved on with Manuele after Chloe and Jeremy decided to called it quits in 2019.

Manuele, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, runs a yacht company which includes high-profile clients such as Madonna, Chrissy Teigen and Alicia Vikander.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Cash and Rocket 2019

