Rez from Made in Chelsea faces plastic surgery speculation after the premiere of the Corsica spin-off aired on E4. He faced the wrath of his ex, Bella, who happened to be staying in the same villa as him. Made in Chelsea’s Reza has also been accused of undergoing a nose job procedure, with many fans saying he “looks different.”

The cast member joined the show as Ruby Adler’s now ex-boyfriend of 10 years, who he has since split from, and Sam Thompson‘s best mate. Now, he’s pretty much part of the furniture. The Made in Chelsea star is now being hit with rumors that he underwent plastic surgery following MIC: Corsica episode 1.

Rez on MIC: Plastic surgery rumors

Rez on Made in Chelsea is facing plastic surgery rumors, specifically nose job speculation. However, while he has not addressed the rumors themselves, he did mention how he wore a jacket to cover up his sunburn.

When the official E4 Instagram page shared a close-up of Reza with Sam Prince, Tristan, and Olivia Bentley, he commented: “I probably should’ve slept for a couple of days before this was taken by the looks of it.”

David Tempest, known as Temps, joked that Reza had “too many beers.” So it looks like fatigue, drinking, and too much sun played a part in why he looks different. GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Channel 4 for comment.

His age and Made in Chelsea story

Reza is 35 years old and had previously been in a relationship with Ruby for most of his time on Made in Chelsea. In the last year, the two have broken up and were on and off for a while, but now remain friends.

He then started dating Bella, who he has since called things off with. He was born in America but is currently living in Chelsea. Rez also studied at Epsom College like many of his fellow cast members.

Back in 2019, he was introduced to the show as a friend of Sam. Rez didn’t become a main cast member until the last year, as a close friend to Tristan, Sam, and Harvey. He also feuded with Miles Nazaire when he got close to Ruby.

Rez: Throwback pictures before rumors

Before Rez faced nose job and surgery rumors, he appeared to have less swelling around his eyes, but his nose doesn’t look too different. However, pictures can deceive and this could be down to a few editing apps here and there!

Even the current rumors have no effect on some of Rez’s top fans, who have showered him with compliments for years. Regardless of the speculation, many are taking to his recent Instagram upload to say he looks “amazing.”

One viewer told him, “You really need to ease up on the botox….You just don’t look right as your face doesn’t move!!” His MIC co-star Maeva has been quite open in saying she’s had her nose done in the past and has had fillers.

