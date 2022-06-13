Reza's 'spying' skills get him dumped on MIC after Ruby 'followed' a footballer













Made in Chelsea is back with a brand new series and Gareth and Ollie Locke, Tiffany Watson, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell and co all return to the show in 2022. As always, the drama is thick in SW3 and couples are getting married, getting engaged, breaking up and having arguments like there’s no tomorrow.

From trust issues to their relationship running its course after being together over 10 years, Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garroussi look to have called it quits again. The two have been off and on more times than we can shake a stick at in recent MIC series but a night out and the ‘following’ of a “random” footballer could be the final nail in the coffin for the couple.

Speaking to Gareth and Ollie Locke during MIC series 23 episode 10, Reza said that he and Ruby had been getting along well lately, but then things took a turn for the worst after she went on a night out.

Reza explained that they’d arranged an evening together at Reza’s but Ruby kept delaying going back to his house and around 9 pm she told him she was going to stay out with her friend.

Reza added that he expected to get a message from her during her night out but didn’t get one. And when he checked his phone in the morning he could see she’d been online at 3:30 am.

Reza says Ruby ‘followed’ a footballer

As Reza explained the story to Gareth and Ollie on Made In Chelsea, he also added that after the night out, he saw that Ruby had followed a footballer on Instagram.

Reza said: “I’m like what the f*** is going on?“

He didn’t know whether Ruby was out with the footballer or not. When he confronted Ruby about the night out, she said that she wasn’t following a footballer.

She then said that she thought she didn’t mean to follow the footballer and followed and unfollowed.

Reza said that he screenshotted the ‘follow’ and Ruby added: “I drunkenly followed and quickly unfollowed someone that I didn’t know.”

She then said that she was dumping Reza.

MIC fans aren’t impressed with Reza’s ‘spying’ skills

Since Reza and Ruby’s break-up aired on Made In Chelsea, many fans have taken to Twitter to frown upon Reza’s spying skills, one person tweeted: “Rez saying Ruby didn’t unfollow the footballer quickly; spoken like a true Spyware user“.

Another asked: “How does Rez know Ruby “followed” this footballer on the same night?“

Despite calling their relationship off on Made In Chelsea, Reza and Ruby are still following each other on Instagram at the time of writing.

