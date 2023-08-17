Sam Prince and Tristan’s business, Bellr, faced turmoil when they both kissed the same girl on Made in Chelsea: Corsica. However, Sam Prince’s recent Instagram post proves that a romance with Yasmine Zweegers hasn’t affected their plant biz. He feared he has “lost” his business partner, Tristan.

Yasmine Zweegers and Tristan Phipps had a brief summer romance on Made in Chelsea: Corsica. They went on a fishing date and shared several smooches. Then, when Tristan went home to focus on work, Sam Prince made sure to “look after” her. And it wasn’t long before he kissed Yasmine.

Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Sam Prince and Tristan’s business

Sam Prince and Tristan’s business has Made in Chelsea to thank, as the show is how the two friends first met. They run a house plant business, Bellr, with plants sourced directly from top-rated growers.

The plants are delivered straight to your door while customers can be sent a free plant-parenting course. Sam and Tristan started the business as they bonded over being “plant crazy guys.”

Mainly from Dutch house plant growers, former MIC star Sophie Hermann follows the business’s Instagram page. The company has a 4.7 average star rating on Trustpilot!

Prince’s Instagram proves they’re mates

Sam Prince’s Instagram post, shared with Bellr’s page, proves that he did not “lose” his business partner in Tristan. The two visited The Pantiles in Tunbridge Wells less than a week ago.

Tristan, the business co-founder alongside Sam, features in most of the business page’s photos on social media. At the same time, Sam can be seen lifting the interior plants on the official website.

The business was launched in June 2022, which Tristan juggles alongside his job as Reco Life brand director. Sam balances the plant biz with his role as co-founder of Forager Herbs.

Bellr didn’t let Yasmine get in its way

Bellr faced a potential fallout when both its founders kissed the same girl, Yasmine Zweegers. Tristan told Sam to look after her when he was gone, having told Yasmine he would like to see her in Chelsea.

Sam and Yasmine ended up going out for the night, in which they kissed and held hands. Their fellow cast members found out, which led to them both revealing they have feelings for each other.

Despite the crossover, Bellr doesn’t appear to have been affected by the storyline. There are also no signs of romance between Yasmine and Tristan on social media, but she was featured in a July post on Sam’s IG.

