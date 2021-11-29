Get to know Made In Chelsea’s Sam Prince, his net worth explored











Made In Chelsea is back on E4 in 2021 and the drama in the SW3 postcode is brewing as usual. From Miles’ relationship woes to Maeva and James’ lovers’ tiffs, there’s no end of emotional ups and downs on the Channel 4 show.

It’s the show that gave us Spencer Matthews and the icon that is Mark-Francis Vandelli. Made In Chelsea often sees its cast members make a return after a spell of doing their own thing off-screen. So, let’s find out more about who Sam Prince from Made In Chelsea is – his net worth explored.

Who is Sam Prince?

Sam Prince is 24 years old. He was born on April 27th, 1997 and first appeared on E4’s Made In Chelsea back in 2017 for season 13.

The MIC cast member can be found on Instagram with over 60k followers @samjprince. He writes in his IG bio that he’s a “digital creator“.

By the looks of his IG account, Sam’s no stranger to the airport and loves a spot of travelling, his posts see him tagged in exotic locations such as Jamaica and Tulum in 2021.

Are Sam and Inga Valentiner in a relationship?

No, Sam and Inga Valentiner aren’t in an official relationship in 2021.

A Made In Chelsea snippet, posted to Twitter, shows Inga saying that she’s “been seeing Sam Prince” to which Maeva replies “oh.no“.

Judging by Sam’s past relationships, he may have made a name for himself in the SW3 postcode area for not being the most faithful of boyfriends, so perhaps this explains Maeva’s reaction.

Sam has previously dated Lottie Moss and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo but both relationships ended due to him cheating.

Sam Prince’s net worth explored

Sam Prince lists some of his business ventures in his Instagram bio including sustainable tea brand ‘Forager Health’ and houseplant company ‘Bellr UK’.

Idol Networth lists Sam’s net worth at £12m in 2021, however, other online sources estimate his net worth at £1.5m. Popular Bio lists Sam’s net worth at anywhere between £1m and £5m.

Sam’s clearly doing well for himself in 2021 as he displays on his IG account that he’s been doing a lot of travelling. However, given that his business pages have around 10k followers in total on Instagram, Reality Titbit estimates that his net worth is more likely between £1m and £5m rather than £12m.

