Made in Chelsea is back for a new series but a couple of familiar faces are missing, as fans wonder where Julius and Digby are, and if they’ve left MIC for good.

After 12 years and 25 seasons (not including spin-offs) we’ve seen Made in Chelsea cast members come and go. While some return some years down the line, others leave for good to pursue other ventures in life, such as Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing.

We take a look at why Julius decided to leave the show and why fans are also questioning Digby Edgley‘s absence.

Where is Julius on Made in Chelsea?

Julius Cowdrey has left Made in Chelsea, as he recently revealed on Johnny Seifert’s Secure The Insecure podcast.

The star was introduced to viewers in 2016 as a friend of Olivia Bentley. Throughout his time on the show, he had a number of storylines, including the most recent rivalry with Sam Prince.

He revealed that social media trolls contributed to his decision to leave the show, as he’d seen some ‘awful things’ posted about him online.

“My god, when you first receive online abuse based on your actions and it’s been edited, it’s really tough,” he said. He also revealed that he deleted Twitter during his time on the show.

He also said time on Made in Chelsea is “short-lived” and that it was also a “good time to go.”

As for what Julius will be doing now his time on MIC is over, he revealed he’ll be focusing on his life coaching and building a life with his girlfriend Georgia.

Fans question Digby’s absence

When the cast picture was released for the upcoming season on Twitter, fans questioned Digby’s absence as he was visibly missing from the group pic.

“Where’s Digby?” questioned one with an angry face emoji.

Another asked the same question, although neither received a response.

Unlike Julius, Digby has not publically addressed whether he has left Made in Chelsea or not. He has made a comeback on the show before, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed he’s not gone for good.

What can we expect from the new season?

Although it’s the end of an era for Julius, we’ll be introduced to new cast member Billy Precup, Lily’s boyfriend.

Lily isn’t the only one with a new relationship. Yas’ new boyfriend Guy is also set to make an appearance, which comes as a surprise to Miles.

We’ll also be introduced to Maeva and James’ son Beau, who was born at the end of 2022.

Plus, of course, we know by now that we can expect a whole load of new drama.

