Alex Mytton has had his fair share of relationships throughout his time on Made in Chelsea.

Most notably his relationship with Chelsea OG Binky, which famously turned sour after his infidelity and that ‘orgy’ with Spencer Matthews…

But who has he settled down with now?

Here’s everything you need to know about Alex Mytton’s current girlfriend, Georgina Howard!

Who is Georgina Howard?

Georgina is a British model signed to Models 1.

According to her model page, the brunette beauty is flawless standing at 5’7″ and a UK size 8 with dreamy blue green eyes.

Although it is unclear how old she is, she has been modelling for the past seven years and we would say she’s not far-off Alex’s age of 27.

Her Instagram @georgina122 shows her lovel for fashion and travel – something her job lets her enjoy easily!

When did Georgina and Alex get together?

Reports have said they started dating around December 2017.

Georgina’s presence was quickly felt as Alex began posting adorable pics of their holiday away together to the Maldives in February 2018.

This includes a very raunchy pic of Alex in the bath which has since been deleted… things clearly hotted up between him and Georgina quickly!

How serious is it?

Both Alex and Georgia are clearly head over heels for each other.

The constant flow of cute couple content on their Instagrams suggests that this is the real deal and both are smitten with the other.

As they spend most of their time together partying and jet-setting around the world, it would seem they’re not looking to settle down for a quiet life just yet, but they do seem like a perfect match.

In episode 5 of Made in Chelsea series 18 (Monday, September 30th), Alex admitted that things were going that way as he and Proudlock discussed their serious relationships. Alex said what’s next for the couple is moving in together.

Although their relationship is serious, it is unconfirmed whether Georgina will make an appearance on Made in Chelsea, as she has yet to appear in the new season.

