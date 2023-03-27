The Made in Chelsea gang are back in SW3 along with newcomer Billy Precup, who is dating Lily, so of course we took a look into him and his Instagram before his MIC debut.

The hit E4 show is back for its 25th season and the cast are back in London after a dramatic trip to Bali. Lily isn’t the only cast member who’s revealed their new boyfriend since the airing of the last series. Ruby Adler has also gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after breaking up with Rez. However, as of yet, it’s not clear whether he will make a cameo or not.

We did some digging to see who Billy is, and what he does for work as he’ll now be spending a lot of his time with the rest of Made in Chelsea cast in Raffles.

Who is Billy Precup?

Billy Precup is dating Made in Chelsea star Lily Ludovici Gray. Lily joined the cast before they went to Bali, and joined them on the trip, as an ‘ex-friend’ of Inga. She’d also featured in the show before as a friend of ex-cast member Tiffany Watson.

The couple went Instagram official at the start of this year as they embraced in Bali with a photo captioned: “The best part of 2022 – you.”

Like Lily, Billy’s Instagram bio states that he splits his time between Bali and London.

The Made in Chelsea newcomer is the founder of tech company Access Avidity, as per his LinkedIn. He studied Financial Mathematics at both Kingston and Brunel University.

Made in Chelsea wasn’t Lily’s first taste of reality TV

As well as being friends with the Made in Chelsea cast before her appearance on the show, Lily was also friends with Love Island 2022 winner Ekin Su.

In an interview with Heat Ekin Su revealed that Lily had been ringing and asking her for advice before her E4 stint.

It seems like the Love Island winner gave some pretty good advice as she said: “I’m like ‘Lily, just be you. Don’t be someone else, don’t be scared if a girl is going to attack you. I’m fearless, be fearless.'”

Meet Made in Chelsea newbie Billy on Instagram

MIC newcomer Billy Precup can be found on Instagram @billyprecup. At the time of writing, he has just over 3000 followers, but we’re sure this is set to rise as he joins the show.

His feed is full of Bali pics making us green with envy as he seems to split his time between the exotic location and London.

It seems like Billy is already friends with the MIC gang as co-stars such as Reza and Julius have already been commenting on his pictures.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA MONDAYS AT 9PM ON E4