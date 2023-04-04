Lord Mountbatten’s great-grandson stars on Made in Chelsea as Freddy. Reality Titbit found out who Philip Knatchbull is, how he’s related to Freddy, and exactly what blood he shares with the royal family.

Made in Chelsea is full of wealthy people living it up in SW14. None other than Lord Mountbatten’s blood is now starring on the E4 reality show as a newbie, but who is Freddy Knatchbull?

We found out who Freddy’s father is – as fans revel in the fact MIC has officially brought on royalty – again. As if Jamie Laing being the great-great-grandson of the McVities creator wasn’t enough…

Lord Mountbatten’s great-grandson

Lord Mountbatten’s great-grandson is Freddy Knatchbull, Philip Knatchbull’s son. Philip is the fifth of six surviving children and is the CEO of Curzon cinemas. They’ve got 13 cinemas across the UK!

Going back a few generations, Lord Mountbatten is the late Prince Philip’s uncle. Freddy previously told OK! in an interview: “My great-grandad, Lord Mountbatten, was very ‘in’ with the royal family.”

The Lord was also a mentor to King Charles in his younger years. “He was the last English Governor General of India before it became independent and he led the British against Japan in the Second World War,” added Freddy.

He continued: “He used to holiday with the royals all the time.” Lord Mountbatten was a British naval officer, holding titles “Honorary Grandfather” and “Honorary Grandson”, according to royal biographies.

Who is Freddy from Made in Chelsea?

Freddy is a 19-year-old Select Model Management fashion model and Made in Chelsea cast member. He was first introduced to MIC by Joel Mignott, a fellow model friend and star of the E4 show.

He is currently a Newcastle University student, standing at a model-worthy height of 6ft 2in. Freddy previously went to Radley College for his A-Levels in 2016 and is even considered one of Tatler’s most eligible people.

Freddy became a model after being scouted on Oxford Street. Freddy’s girlfriend in 2022 was Tatler cover girl Delphi Primrose, who is also featured in Tatler magazine’s 2022 most eligible list, but he doesn’t follow her on Instagram now.

Meet Freddy on Instagram

Freddy only has a handful of Instagram posts, but he’s followed by co-star Ollie Locke and is often situated in London. When sharing a snap of his MIC promo pic, he wrote: “Gotta do what you gotta do.”

Traveling, football, and university are just a few highlights on his social media page. He traveled to the Bahamas at the start of 2023 and is certainly adventurous, having climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2022!

Just like his fellow Made in Chelsea cast members, Freddy doesn’t say no to a good night out. He’s currently got 2.2K followers at the time of writing, and show newbie David AKA Temps is often showing his support in his comments.

