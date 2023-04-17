Harvey Armtrong’s love interest Mel Hornbostel is making her Made In Chelsea debut tonight, so here’s what we know about her.

There’s a new girl in Chelsea and she hails from across the pond. Introduced in last week’s preview trailer, Harvey Armstrong reveals he’s currently chatting to Mel Hornbostel after splitting from Emily Blackwell. He’s “ready for something new,” he claims, but clearly, he has a type – they’re both models!

Read on to learn about Mel, SW14’s latest newcomer.

Credit Made In Chelsea Twitter account @E4Chelsea

What we know about Made In Chelsea’s Mel Hornbostel

Mel – real name Melanie – was born in Brussels, Belgium, but was raised in Toronto. As a Canadian, she can speak French.

She has lived in London for about four years; she moved in 2019 to study for her master’s in arts and cultural management at King’s College.

The 26-year-old graduated with a bachelor’s in urban community and regional planning from the University Of Toronto. She balanced her studies with several jobs, ranging from account coordinator to dancer.

The Made In Chelsea star is trained in jazz, hip hop, and ballet, which came in handy as a youth instructor, and dancer for the Toronto Raptors. According to her LinkedIn, she performed at all 42 season home games at the Air Canada Centre – now known as the Scotiabank Arena – which is also home to the NHL Toronto Maple Leafs.

Right now, she works as an events officer at ScaleUp Institute.

If Mel isn’t filming MIC, you’ll find her modelling for her next flawless Instagram post. She is signed to First London and B&M model agencies. She is not an influencer just yet, but we can totally see it in her future as an E4 star.

Made In Chelsea says goodbye to a shortlived boyfriend

As fans welcome Mel onboard, they’re waving goodbye to another new face: Yasmine Zweeger’s boyfriend, Guy Connelly.

The pair enjoyed a summer fling in Bali and with Guy completely smitten with the British bombshell, he purchased a one-way ticket to London.

Unfortunately, things have backfired as Yasmine revealed the pressure of making things work following his arrival. In an emotional heart-to-heart, the entrepreneur chose to end things despite Guy insisting he can make her “the happiest girl”, but ultimately, the TV star admitted she’s not ready to build a life with him.