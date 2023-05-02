Viewers have quickly recognized Charlie Radnedge on Made in Chelsea. He is Miles Nazaire’s bestie, but there’s a certain dating show on which the newbie first found fame, and you’ll definitely know it…

Made in Chelsea brings the saucy gossip from the posh streets of SW3. With it brought Charlie Radnedge in 2022, who Miles Nazaire introduced to the scene, and fans are convinced they’ve seen him before.

And they’d be right. The new MIC star was actually on Love Island, and Reality Titbit has all the gossip on what happened to him on the ITV2 dating show and what else he’s been up to since leaving the villa.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Charlie Radnedge on MIC?

Charlie is a model, former Love Island star, and friends with the Made in Chelsea cast. He is best friends with Miles and runs a personal training business called Fit With Charlie, which “helps men and women achieve their dream bodies.”

With over 59K followers on Instagram at the time of writing, he’s been sharing his fitness journey. More recently, Charlie revealed his shocking body transformation with a 6kg difference.

Born on February 4, 1994, Charlie is currently 29 years old. Now, he’s rubbing shoulders with the MIC family after joining the show briefly in 2022 and recently featured in Miles’ latest Instagram post.

Charlie’s journey on Love Island

Charlie was a bombshell on the winter Love Island in 2022 and chose Tasha Ghouri for a first date. They had a brief romance and got along on their hot tube meeting, but nothing much happened next as she chose Andrew.

He entered the villa on day 17 but was dumped on day 25, having not found love on the island. He also picked Ekin-Su on his initial date, who Charlie chose to couple up with just one day later.

On Day 23, bombshell Antigoni chose to couple up with Charlie, but two days later, the girls chose to dump Charlie from the island. At the time of his Love Island debut, he worked as a real estate developer.

Charlie and Miles host a podcast

Charlie co-hosts the Playtime Podcast with Miles. They release a new episode every Sunday, from everything on relationships and friendships to getting on MIC guests like Yazmine Sweegers.

Currently, the podcast’s Instagram page has over 4.7K followers. Their bio on Spotify reads: “It’s time to play! Join Charlie and Miles for the most juicy and intimate chats.”

The podcast has a Patreon page which allows fans to pay a monthly subscription for exclusive content. Miles personally replies to every person that subscribes as a thank you!

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA ON E4 EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM