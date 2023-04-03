Yasmine Zweegers has introduced her boyfriend, Guy Connelly, on Made In Chelsea, so here’s what we know about him.

Yasmine Zweegers joined Made In Chelsea in 2022 and she’s already got the entire fanbase hooked onto her drama. So far, the influencer and model has been linked to Miles Nazaire, and Harvey Armstrong before the Bali episode.

We can now confirm that neither of them have won Yasmine’s heart as her boyfriend, Guy Connelly, made his debut in the series 25 premiere.

Credit Made In Chelsea youtube channel

Who is Yasmine Zweegers’ boyfriend? What we know about Guy Connelly

Yasmine and Guy met in Bali and are bringing their holiday romance back to the UK. With only a one-way ticket to London, it means Guy will be making more appearances on the show.

According to Billy, he was obsessing over Yasmine on the flight to London and joked that his buddy ‘lost his appetite’ after Yasmine left him as Guy proposed dinner plans.

While the Made In Chelsea star is a certified theatre and drama geek, Yasmine’s boyfriend couldn’t be more different. Guy is an entrepreneur and founder of Bcon-struct, a construction company based in Canterbury, Kent.

The company was launched in 2007 by Guy and has since expanded to a team of professionals. Bcon-struct is a family-run busines with experience from full refurbishments to extensions.

If he’s not giving home makeovers, he’s travelling the world like Yasmine. The E4 newbie flaunted his recent trips to Paris, Malaysia, and Lima on Instagram. We also spot a shot from Bali – perhaps Yasmine was behind the camera?

The couple have yet make their debut on their respective profiles, but we think the confirmation on a national TV series has got them covered.

Miles Nazaire is doubtful of the budding romance

It’s early days for Yasmine and Guy, but Miles has already made his prediction of their relationship. Whilst chatting with Joel and Temps at a boxing gym, the 27-year-old threw some subtle shade at his castmate.

“In my experience, flying over to a different country [for a relationship] doesnt really work,” he said.

Miles was in a brief relationship with Married At First Sight Austrailia’s Ella-May Ding in 2022. She flew to London but Miles never travelled Down Under for her, so we’re wondering which experience he’s referring to.