Willow on Made in Chelsea faces boob job rumors as she stars in the Corsica spin-off. She dons several bikinis and has been described as in “great shape” by viewers. What’s her Instagram and how old is she? We had a peek at her photos to see if Harvey and Willow are still together.

She has been dating Harvey Armstrong but ended up having a kiss and a flirt with Miles Nazaire while the cast partied it up for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Willow Day’s appearance has quickly been noticed by fans. Now, she faces boob job rumors as she poses in bikinis on social media – and in France!

Willow on Made in Chelsea: ‘Boob job’ rumors

Willow is facing boob job rumors but has never spoken out about any plastic or cosmetic surgery. However, the freelance fashion model is used to going nude for photoshoots.

She often works out three times a week, which includes boot camps and yoga. Willow also takes care of herself by eating healthy vegetarian foods but admits she has a sweet tooth.

Willow isn’t the only MIC star facing surgery rumors. Rez is facing a nose job and Botox speculation as fans think he looks “different.” GRV Media and Reality Titbit asked Willow’s rep for comment.

She’s in ‘great shape,’ Instagram fans say

Willow is not afraid to bare her body for fashion shoots and was a part-time model between 16 and 20 years old. Willow from Made in Chelsea is age 21 and wants to continue modeling – just not full-time!

One fan wrote: “You look absolutely stunning as always Willow Dayyy, I hope you are okay and you are in amazing shape by the way.” Some others are also convinced she had a nose job.

Another penned: “Your body is insane 😍.” Some have even compared Willow to Love Island star Maura Higgins. “God I’ve got such boob envy – no chance of me going bra-free 😂😫,” said a fellow fan.

Harvey and Willow have no pics together

While Harvey is still dating within the show after growing close to co-star Willow Day, he remains firm that his sole focus is work, Daily Mail reports. However, the two have no pics together.

Although fans hope Harvey and Willow are still together, it appears they are not confirmed to be dating. When a fan asked if he is coming home single on Harvey’s Instagram, he liked the comment.

Harvey shared a video that featured Willow walking just in front of him. When an E4 clip showed Imogen saying Willow called sleeping with Harvey vanilla, he said it’s “the world’s most popular ice cream flavor.”

