Alone’s Channel 4 cast includes 11 contestants including Elise, Javed, and co. They all strive to win £100,000 after being dropped in the middle of nowhere alone, with zero camera crews. Let’s meet the cast.

The survival experiment is all-new to Channel 4. Each person must fend for themselves and survive for as long as possible, equipped with only a handful of essential tools while filming their adventure. The rules are simple but uncompromising: the last person standing wins £100,000.

Alone Channel 4 cast

Alan

Age: 40

Hometown: Birmingham

Job: Woodland manager

Father of two Alan runs two businesses with his wife, selling ethically sourced meat and teaching outdoor skills to other families. As a big family man, Alan would love for his kids to watch him complete this monumental challenge on TV.

Alan is autistic and says that he is highly verbal but lacks a sense of social propriety and has poor short-term memory. He’ll often sing loudly to himself.

Elise Wortley

Age: 32

Hometown: London

Job: PR executive

Instagram: @woman_with_altitude

After reading about female explorers when she was younger, Elise was inspired to start ‘Woman with Altitude’, a project where she leads expeditions following in the footsteps of history’s forgotten female adventurers.

Having suffered with anxiety and panic attacks since moving to London, 11 years ago, Elise has found that reconnecting with nature has been instrumental in her recovery and helped inspire her project.

Eva

Age: 25

Hometown: Leeds

Job: NHS project manager

Instagram: @eva__exploring

Inspired by her dad’s love of the outdoors, 24-year-old Eva is a determined and fiercely independent, confident hiker with basic bush-crafting skills, who wants to prove that young women can be confident and capable alone in the wild.

She is an outdoor obsessive and loves spending her free time rock climbing, hiking, and wild camping. The outdoors is her happy place and going on solo hikes or camping trip is her favorite way to deal with stress or difficult moments.

Javed

Age: 58

Hometown: Ripon

Job: Business coach and mentor

Organized and methodical, Javed worked as a scientist, and as a senior manager and now enjoys coaching and mentoring others. He often uses his love of extreme sports to raise monies for local charities.

Javed considers himself to be ambitious with a curious nature, to the point where he built his own house from scratch throughout lockdown as a challenge to himself.

Kian

Age: 19

Hometown: London

Job: Student

Kian is the youngest person taking part in this series. A self-confessed survival nerd, Kian has a huge passion for the wilderness, constantly reading and researching the subject, in order to become an expert in the future.

He is currently at university where his subject is War Studies. His real passion, though, is the wilderness. He’s read multiple books and attended several courses. He is skilled at judo and has won gold at London Youth Games 2019!

Laura Try

Age: 40

Hometown: Lincolnshire

Job: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @lauratryuk

Laura went through a massive transformation as she reached her 30s, discovering the outdoors, fitness, and adventure. Since then, she has taken on several endurance events, including rowing the Atlantic.

Throughout her twenties, Laura ran her own beauty salon, living a lavish lifestyle, seeking material happiness, and enjoying the finer things in life. However, she gave it all up to find the real Laura.

Louie Seddon

Age: 28

Hometown: Wallasey

Job: Builder

Instagram: @louie.seddon

Louie is a builder. His job means he is constantly on his feet, which helps him to keep fit. He loves wild swimming, camping, and mountain climbing but his dream has always been to be dropped somewhere with just an axe.

A few years ago, Louie had a serious motorbike crash, which meant he couldn’t work for a year. He spent all of his savings on bills and couldn’t get out of the house. He never wants to have that feeling of helplessness again.

Mike

Age: 49

Hometown: Manchester

Job: Joiner

Master craftsman Mike can build pretty much anything out of wood, whether that’s a house, furniture, or anything in between. Mike describes himself as a kid locked in a grown-up’s body. He loves adventure and holidaying!

Believing that his biggest achievement in life is his daughter. He lives on the street he grew up on in Manchester. In the late 80s, he was very into the acid house scene and struggled with drug addiction, but got clean with nature’s help.

Naomi Aldwyn-Allsworth

Age: 26

Hometown: London (originally from Pembrokeshire, Wales)

Job: Clothing designer

Instagram: @naomijallsworth

Naomi is a freelance outdoor clothing designer and is the studio manager of a fashion school in Chelsea but fell in love with the outdoors during her research into creating clothing suitable for extreme environments.

As part of her research into what makes a successful outdoor clothing brand, she is often found trekking in extreme weather conditions and taking on challenging expeditions. Naomi also has a three-year-old son.

Pip Wright

Age: 47

Hometown: Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Job: Wild swimming coach

Instagram: @wild_wellness_scotland

Pip is a wild swimming coach, outdoor instructor, and a mother of two, who served 17 years as an Army Officer and became the first female Army Commando. She is now dedicated to supporting others through outdoor activities.

Despite being in some intense situations in the past, Pip believes she’s never really experienced a full survival situation and is keen to see how she’ll fare.

Tom Williams – Alone Channel 4 contestant

Age: 39

Hometown: Portsmouth

Job: Expedition company director

Instagram: @desertislandtom

Tom had a tough time at school. He was overweight, lacked any confidence, was picked on by his peers and came academically bottom of his year, and struggled to overcome an imposter syndrome from his childhood.

It wasn’t until making it into university that Tom truly found himself, living a year abroad mapping coral reefs for his degree. It was here that he discovered a love for exploration, and set up his desert island travel business.

Where is Alone filmed on Channel 4?

Alone is filmed in the remote Northwest Territories of Canada, with each contestant dropped in a different, isolated part of the wilderness, with no camera crew, just their own personal camera equipment and 10 survival items.

It was specifically filmed on land around the Mackenzie River, in the Dehcho region of Northwest Territories, Canada. The land used for the filming is uninhabited by humans, with competitors dropped a minimum of one mile away.

Each had its own designated area of around 3.75 square miles. Every competitor had to carry a GPS device at all times, which allowed the production team to monitor the competitors’ whereabouts.

