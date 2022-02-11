Meet Tee Tee from Growing Up Hip Hop, the stars age and life explored











Tahira Francis – or Tee Tee as we know her – has made a substantial name for herself in the reality TV world after her continual appearance on Growing Up Hip Hop.

Fans have fallen in love with the star and are dying to know more, Keep reading if you want to discover her age, job, family life and more. Reality Titbit has all the ‘tee’.

CHECK IT OUT: Tee’s $5K white lace wedding dress could be yours in one click

Puppy Bowl XVIII and Puppy Mania! | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 8399 Puppy Bowl XVIII and Puppy Mania! | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MEUsjM–Rps/hqdefault.jpg 954320 954320 center 22403

Tee Tee. Picture: Tahira Francis vs. Egypt & Pepa – Growing Up Hip Hop (Season 6)

Tee Tee’s age, job and nationality

Tee is an American born in the US with Jamaican heritage. The reality star was born on the 28th of May, 1990, making her 31-years-old this year.

The reality star hasn’t always been in the TV industry, she earned her degree at Sarah Lawrence College and is a clearly talented linguist, having graduated in Economics and Spanish.

After college, she became a paralegal but soon left to become an investment analyst. Tee Tee is a very ambitious individual and after excelling at her position as an analyst she decided she wanted more.

Tee eventually became a wealth management consultant and began working a successful job in business development for Davis Polk and Wardwell.

Tee Tee just got married!

To fans joy and pleasant surprise, Tee Tee and her partner Shawn Rogers have recently tied the knot after he proposed to his wife on the show.

The couple has been together for a while now and celebrated their wedding on the 20th of November, 2021 at Palm Beach Marriot Singer Island Beach Resort in Florida.

On the day, Tee Tee wore a stunning dress by Ines De Santo from a bridal boutique, Lovella Bridal in LA.

The couple is super cute and fans were over the moon when they saw their wedding pictures on Tee’s Instagram account.

The wedding came approximately a year after they welcomed their first child, Laith, into the world. If you want to see the build-up to the wedding, including the proposal, catch up with Season 5 of Growing Up Hip Hop.

RELATED: Meet Shawn Rogers, the medical CBD cultivator from Growing Up Hip Hop

Tee Tee’s Instagram

Tee Tee is very active on her social media and posts frequently for her 112K followers. Follow her here under the handle, @tee_fran.

The reality star’s feed is filled with adorable pictures of her son, loving husband and her travels and adventures with her family.

WATCH GROWING UP HIP HOP ON WE TV EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK