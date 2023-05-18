The Big Money Munch cast visits Black-owned restaurants across the UK, across London, Bristol, Leeds, and Birmingham. Celebrities like Stevo The Mad Man and Love Island winner Amber Gill visit the hidden gems…
UK’s first African and Caribbean cooking comp, The Big Money Munch, is set to air on My5 and Bet UK. Four celebrities will be seen visiting restaurants with radio DJ and food-loving presenter Sian Anderson.
Sian invites a celebrity guest out for dinner – for three meals – with each taking them into an incredible Black-owned eatery across one city, before deciding which owner and chef is awarded the £10K prize.
- CELEBRITY COACH TRIP: Who is Stevo the Madman? He starred on show in 2019
Big Money Munch cast
- Sian Davidson
- Amber Rose Gill
- Stevo The Mad Man
- Dane Baptiste
- Julia Adenuga
Sian Davidson
Age: 31
Job: Presenter
Partner: None
Children: Elijah (7)
Net worth: £700,000
Sian is best known for being a presenter for BBC Radio 1Xtra. Alongside running Saint Music – her own Record Label alongside Parlophone Records, Sian also holds down a daytime presenter and DJ slot on BBC Radio 1 Xtra every Friday.
She also hosts a Saturday slot from 4pm to 9pm, and a specialist DJ show on Mondays from 9pm to 11pm. The radio station’s Friday show by Sian came to an end when Remi Burgz took over. Sian even has a cookbook!
Amber Rose Gill
Age: 25
Job: TV personality, presenter and author
Partner: Jen Beattie
Children: None
Net worth: £2 million
Amber is known for walking back to the Love Island villa post-Casa Amor to Michael, who had chosen to couple up with Joanna. She got him back by winning season 5 with Greg, and has gone on to present ITV’s The Full Treatment.
The islander went on to compete on Channel 4 survival series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Plus, the reality TV personality is the author of two books, Until I Met You and Amber Rose Gill Book 2.
Stevo The Mad Man
Age: 38
Job: Comedian, investor and former football player
Partner: Emma
Children: Leah, Kaci and Erin
Net worth: £1.5 million
While working as a recovery driver, Kevin Stephens constantly filmed his day-to-day life as a ‘van man’ which saw the inception of StevoTheMadMan. Before he stopped playing ball, he most recently played for Boreham Wood.
He played as a defender for Leyton Orient in the Football League. In 2009, Stephens refused to play for Newport County again after opposition striker, Stuart Douglas, received racist abuse from Newport fans in the stadium.
Julie Adenuga
Age: 34
Job: Radio host and presenter
Partner: None
Children: None
Net worth: £1.5 million
Julie now presents Catfish UK and is the sister of two famous rappers, JME and Skepta. The British broadcaster, radio host and the creator of Don’t Trust The Internet, she was one of the three lead DJs for Beats 1, Apple’s radio station.
She made her debut in the music industry in 2010, when she joined London community radio station Rinse FM, where host Sian has worked, and then went on to present the drive time show.
Dane Baptiste
Age: 38
Job: Comedian
Partner: None
Children: None
Net worth: £250,000
Dane was the first Black British act to be nominated for the Best Newcomer award at 2014’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards and his comedy series Sunny D premiered on BBC Three in Spring 2016.
He wrote for Idris Elba at the 2018 FIFA Awards, and in 2020, created and wrote BBC pilot Bamous. He has made numerous TV and radio appearances, and hosts his own podcast Dane Baptiste Questions Everything.
Restaurants, cast and how to watch
The restaurants on Big Money Munch include:
London
- TRIBE by Durvange Dennis
- Eat of Eden by Shalave Battersbee
- The Guava Kitchen by Jennifer Campbell
Leeds
- Wing A Ding by Adam Bryan
- Delice D’ivoire by Aissata Toure and Awa Toure
- Ryan’s Kitchen by Ryan Simpson
Birmingham
- Devon House by Clive Green
- The Deep Experience by Pauline Wilson
- Adian’s Dining by Adian Montaque
Bristol
- St Mary’s Kitchen by Aaron Graham and Lorna Combs
- Jikoni by Iman Salat and James Hillier
- Caribbean Croft by Peter and India Innes
The show’s cast have starred on various reality shows and are now putting their passion for food to the test, by rewarding £10K to the restaurant who they believe deserves the reward.
Episodes of 30 minutes in length will hit My5 every Thursday for four weeks, from May 18. Each of the four episodes focuses on a different UK city and a celebrity guest with a strong connection to that place.
At each restaurant stopover, each celebrity duo will discover the chefs’ rich backstories and culture that make their food so special before sitting down to eat the chosen dishes. We’re hungry!
WATCH BIG MONEY MONEY ON MY5 EVERY THURSDAY