The Big Money Munch cast visits Black-owned restaurants across the UK, across London, Bristol, Leeds, and Birmingham. Celebrities like Stevo The Mad Man and Love Island winner Amber Gill visit the hidden gems…

UK’s first African and Caribbean cooking comp, The Big Money Munch, is set to air on My5 and Bet UK. Four celebrities will be seen visiting restaurants with radio DJ and food-loving presenter Sian Anderson.

Sian invites a celebrity guest out for dinner – for three meals – with each taking them into an incredible Black-owned eatery across one city, before deciding which owner and chef is awarded the £10K prize.

Big Money Munch cast

Sian Davidson

Age: 31

Job: Presenter

Partner: None

Children: Elijah (7)

Net worth: £700,000

Sian is best known for being a presenter for BBC Radio 1Xtra. Alongside running Saint Music – her own Record Label alongside Parlophone Records, Sian also holds down a daytime presenter and DJ slot on BBC Radio 1 Xtra every Friday.

She also hosts a Saturday slot from 4pm to 9pm, and a specialist DJ show on Mondays from 9pm to 11pm. The radio station’s Friday show by Sian came to an end when Remi Burgz took over. Sian even has a cookbook!

Amber Rose Gill

Age: 25

Job: TV personality, presenter and author

Partner: Jen Beattie

Children: None

Net worth: £2 million

Amber is known for walking back to the Love Island villa post-Casa Amor to Michael, who had chosen to couple up with Joanna. She got him back by winning season 5 with Greg, and has gone on to present ITV’s The Full Treatment.

The islander went on to compete on Channel 4 survival series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Plus, the reality TV personality is the author of two books, Until I Met You and Amber Rose Gill Book 2.

Stevo The Mad Man

Age: 38

Job: Comedian, investor and former football player

Partner: Emma

Children: Leah, Kaci and Erin

Net worth: £1.5 million

While working as a recovery driver, Kevin Stephens constantly filmed his day-to-day life as a ‘van man’ which saw the inception of StevoTheMadMan. Before he stopped playing ball, he most recently played for Boreham Wood.

He played as a defender for Leyton Orient in the Football League. In 2009, Stephens refused to play for Newport County again after opposition striker, Stuart Douglas, received racist abuse from Newport fans in the stadium.

Julie Adenuga

Age: 34

Job: Radio host and presenter

Partner: None

Children: None

Net worth: £1.5 million

Julie now presents Catfish UK and is the sister of two famous rappers, JME and Skepta. The British broadcaster, radio host and the creator of Don’t Trust The Internet, she was one of the three lead DJs for Beats 1, Apple’s radio station.

She made her debut in the music industry in 2010, when she joined London community radio station Rinse FM, where host Sian has worked, and then went on to present the drive time show.

Dane Baptiste

Age: 38

Job: Comedian

Partner: None

Children: None

Net worth: £250,000

Dane was the first Black British act to be nominated for the Best Newcomer award at 2014’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards and his comedy series Sunny D premiered on BBC Three in Spring 2016.

He wrote for Idris Elba at the 2018 FIFA Awards, and in 2020, created and wrote BBC pilot Bamous. He has made numerous TV and radio appearances, and hosts his own podcast Dane Baptiste Questions Everything.

Restaurants, cast and how to watch

The restaurants on Big Money Munch include:

London

Leeds

Birmingham

Bristol

The show’s cast have starred on various reality shows and are now putting their passion for food to the test, by rewarding £10K to the restaurant who they believe deserves the reward.

Episodes of 30 minutes in length will hit My5 every Thursday for four weeks, from May 18. Each of the four episodes focuses on a different UK city and a celebrity guest with a strong connection to that place.

At each restaurant stopover, each celebrity duo will discover the chefs’ rich backstories and culture that make their food so special before sitting down to eat the chosen dishes. We’re hungry!

