MIC’s latest cast member Malek Amro is a self-proclaimed ‘party boy’













There is nothing more the Made In Chelsea cast love in life than an epic summer holiday, fuelled by fancy dinners, champagne and a whole load of drama.

This year, the cast is off to Mallorca on their annual vacay and there are not one, but four new cast members joining our usual faves. One of these newbies is self-proclaimed “party boy” Malek Amro.

Malek will be joining the MIC squad alongside his best friend Willow Day. If you want to find out more about new boy Malek, then keep reading.

Meet Malek Amro

Malek will be joining the gang as they jet off to Mallorca for season 24 of the series. According to Heat World, the 31-year-old is originally from Bath but moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was 10 as his father got a job there.

He was educated at international schools before moving back to the UK for university. However, Malek has been living and working in Mallorca for the past two years after relocating to Palma from the UK. When he isn’t in sunny Spain, he stays with his brother in Chelsea.

Malek works for his friend’s newly-launched app Yacht Drop. The app is a delivery service that provides drinks to superyachts in some of the most exclusive ports on the island.

Malek’s Instagram explored

From taking a quick look at Malek’s Instagram, the standout feature is that he loves to travel. His highlight reels are all of the different countries and cities he has traveled to, including, Mallorca, LA, St Tropez, Monaco, Madrid, and Instanbul – to name a few.

Malek has just under 2,000 followers on Instagram, but this is surely expected to rise as fans of MIC get to know him on the show.

His Instagram feed also shows us that he is an avid party boy as a lot of his pictures from his travels showcase him at luxury beach clubs as he lives it up with his friends.

Who is his friend, Willow Day?

Malek joins the show with four other members, one of which is his close friend and model, Willow Day.

Willow is a freelance fashion model who grew up in Mallorca. Having worked in the industry since she was 13 years old, Willow studied Fashion at university in London and recently moved to Milan to start an internship at renowned fashion house Versace.

The new reality TV star returns to Mallorca during the summer months to enjoy the island’s exclusive beach clubs, boat parties and beautiful weather – we don’t blame her!

The 20-year-old was born in England but was raised in the town of Alaró in Mallorca. Willow is on Instagram at @willow_dayyy, where she has 2,563 followers, but her account is currently private, however, this may change as the series continues.

